WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Kearney Little League All-Stars defeated Coon Rapids Andover (Minnesota) 4-1 Friday afternoon in the first round of the Little League Midwest Region Tournament.

Kearney will face Sioux Falls, S.D., in the winners’ bracket semifinal at 3 p.m. Saturday.

After going hitless in both games of last year’s double-elimination tournament, Kearney broke through with 11 hits on Friday.

Cale Seeba led off the bottom of the first with a line-drive single to center field and Hagan Gates delivered a two-out RBI single. Kade Fuller singled before Bryson Lewis followed with a double that scored Gates.

Coon Rapids cut the lead in half in the fourth and had runners at second and third when Kearney pitcher Cooper Johnson ended the rally with a strikeout.

Kearney then answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Hudson Fryda and Maddox Helgoth had RBI singles.

Coon Rapids threatened in the sixth inning, loading the bases with two outs before a groundout ended the game.

Johnson was the winning pitcher, giving up two hits and striking out eight over 51/3 innings. Seeba got the last two outs.

Cooper Gillespie and Lewis led the offense, which had 11 hits, with two hits each, including a double.