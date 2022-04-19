Kearney High squeezes out win over Millard North

KEARNEY – Kearney literally squeezed out a victory over Millard North on Monday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Nolan Smith’s bunt past the pitcher’s mound toward first base wasn’t fielded until Tanner Johnson crossed the plate with the winning run in a 2-1 victory over the eighth-ranked Mustangs.

“We’ve played a tremendous schedule, but I wouldn’t say we’ve necessarily beat some of the better, higher-echelon teams,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “From that standpoint, this is a huge win for us.”

Archer figured when he saw who the Mustangs planned to pitch, Ty Pankonin, the matchup with Kearney’s Brayden Andersen would be a pitcher’s duel.

For four scoreless innings, he was right, although Millard North had its chances as Kearney committed two errors early in the game. The Mustangs stranded three in the second inning and two more in the fourth.

In the fifth, Brandon Lundquist came through with an RBI double after a single and a walk. But a double play and a strikeout ended the threat.

“Brayden Andersen did a great job for us. He was able to work through a couple defensive mistakes that we had and got out of a couple jams,” Archer said. “Then Luke (Wegner) came in and did an excellent job in relief, which he has his last couple of times out.”

Andersen’s numbers were six hits over five innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. Wegner went two innings, giving up two hits and striking out five

Meanwhile, Kearney didn’t get to Pankonin until the sixth.

Dawson Stutz singled to start the inning and went to second on a groundout.

Tanner Johnson followed with a single that dropped in front of the center fielder and he went to second on the throw chasing Stutz to third.

A wild pitch allowed Stutz to score, and Smith executed a suicide squeeze bunt to score Johnson.

Kearney finished with just three hits, two by Stutz, but that was enough.

The Bearcats, 11-6, travel to play No. 1-ranked Creighton Prep (17-3) on Thursday.