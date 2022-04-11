Kearney High splits games with Lincoln High, North Star over the weekend

LINCOLN — The Kearney High baseball team split its games Saturday at Lincoln by beating Lincoln High 10-0 in six innings and losing to Lincoln North Star 5-1.

Against the Links, Lucas Wegner and Peyton Larson combined on a two-hit shutout. Wegner pitched the first three innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven. Larson pitched the last three innings, striking out four.

At the plate, the Bearcats scored two in the first, three in the second and three in the third to take control.

Korben Rich led a 14-hit Kearney onslaught with three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two. Reese Bober was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Tanner Johnson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Kearney led North Star 1-0 through 3½ innings but gave up two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Three Lincoln pitchers limited Kearney to two hits, both singles by Bober.

Riley Miller was the losing pitcher for Kearney, giving up two earned runs over four hits while striking out five.

Today, Kearney hosts Hastings at Memorial Field. The Bearcats enter Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The Bearcats have a first-round bye and will play at 3 p.m.