PAPILLION — Papillion-La Vista South scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a 5-2 victory over Kearney in the A-6 District Final, ending the Bearcats' season.

Kearney had defeated Bellevue West 9-4 earlier Saturday to advance to the final where the Bearcats trailed by one run heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Karter Lee had a double, a single, an RBI and scored a run to lead Kearney's offense. Kegan Brand and Garrison Burns had Kearney's other hits.

Aidan Poppe was the losing pitcher, giving up one earned run over 3⅓ innings. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out two. Brodie Arnold finished the game giving up three hits and striking out one.

In the win over Bellevue West, Griffin Novacek hit Kearney's only home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that launched the Bearcats to the win.

Kearney scored in every inning except the first and seventh and never trailed after the third.

Bryce Andersen pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out 10.

Kole Throckmorton went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Kearney finished the season with a 14-14 record. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-9, will open state tournament play Friday at Werner Park in Papillion.