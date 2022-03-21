Kearney High baseball improves to 2-0 with win at Fremont

FREMONT – Kearney answered a four-run Fremont rally with a seven-run outburst in the next half inning to pave the way for an 11-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Fremont.

Down 4-2 with two outs in the third, Kearney’s Creed Martin got the rally rolling with a two-RBI double that scored Nolan Smith and Cash Roseberry. Martin came home on a double by Dylan Stutz.

A walk, two errors and singles by Korben Rich and Smith added to the rally.

Rich, Martin and Welsh had two hits each and both of Welsh’s were doubles.

Brayden Andersen contributed a triple as Kearney pounded out 11 hits.

Smith, Martin and Welsh finished drove in two runs apiece.

On the mound, Dawson Stutz, the last of three pitchers, picked up the win, giving up one hit and striking out two in the last three innings.