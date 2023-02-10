KEARNEY — After going into the final quarter down 41-28, the Kearney Catholic girls began to gain life.

The Stars' defense tightened up, holding Lincoln Christian to just seven points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough, as the Crusaders held on to win, 48-44.

“I just thought that we never quit and kept battling,” said Stars’ girls coach Rick Petri. “Holding them to seven points is really a credit to our girls for digging down, rebounding the ball and doing the little things that they needed to do.”

With just under 10 seconds remaining, Jenna Kruse dribbled down the court with a chance to tie the game at 46. She wasn't able to convert the layup Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser made two free throws in the closing seconds to seal Lincoln Christian's win.

In the fourth quarter near-comeback, two Stars led the way. Callie Squiers finished with 13 points and Kruse added 12. The pair's late-game heroics almost allowed the Stars to snap Lincoln Christian's now 11-game winning streak.

“They made some really good moves in the fourth quarter,” Petri said. “Jenna hit a three and made a really good move to her left hand. Callie came underneath the basket for a reverse layup. It was just a lot of little things that they’re very capable of doing and it was nice to see.”

Wreacking havoc on the Kearney Catholic defense was Kenadee Ailes, who had a game-high 18 points. After 14 first-half points, KCHS held her to four in the second.

“She was tough and she’s a good free-throw shooter,” Petri said. “Our big girls battled her. I thought Kyleigh and Londyn did a good job inside trying to battle her. For the most part, especially in the second half, I thought we did better.”

The Stars (12-11) didn't come out scared against a tough Lincoln Christian (20-2) squad, and they want to carry that same confidence into sub-districts. KCHS plays Broken Bow (15-5) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Gothenburg.

BOYS

The Kearney Catholic boys entered the fourth quarter with a five-point deficit. The Stars stayed within striking distance, cutting the deficit to four with a little more than three minutes left, but couldn't get over the hump as Lincoln Christian came away with a 55-48 win.

“When our guys came out and played hard I thought we were as good as we could be,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “When we didn’t play hard, rebound or do some of those things it wasn’t pretty.”

Despite some shooting struggles, Landon Edeal was the Stars' leading scorer with 16 points. Quinten Hogeland also hit double digits with 10 points and Jacob Isaacson added eight.

The KCHS defense was challenged by Lincoln Christian's Joel Feauto. The 6-foot-2 junior scored 17 points.

“We knew he was a driver,” Langan said. “Luke Hovendick is usually their scorer and we face-guarded him, so that opened some driving gaps. When we do that, we just have to do a better job with the guy that’s guarding him of keeping him in front of them.”

Parker Bash was next in line for the Crusaders with 12 points.

The Kearney Catholic boys (7-14) will have a week-long break before playing Adams Central at home on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

“I just want us to keep competing in practice,” Langan said. “I think our sub-district is winnable on any night. If we come out and compete I think we’ll be fine.”