Kearney bats carry the Bearcats over Lincoln Northeast

KEARNEY — After bashing bats with three of the top four teams in the state, and coming out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, the Kearney Bearcats needed a win.

They got it — 10-7 over Lincoln Northeast — overcoming some pitching woes and some fielding woes with a steady ping, ping, ping of the bats.

“We had a good day hitting the ball. I think we ended up with 12 hits or something like that, which was good to see,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “We’ve got some kids that can hit and we’ve got some kids that can do some other things as far as bunt for hits and those type of things. So tonight, just, from a hitting standpoint, I thought her kids did a great job.”

The official box score listed 13 hits — three by Nolan Smith, who drove in four runs, and two each by Korben Rich, Tanner Johnson and Brayden Andersen.

The hitting produced a 5-1 lead after two innings. Then, after the Rockets came back to take a 6-5 lead, Kearney scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to rebuild the lead.

Northeast’s offensive production followed the roller-coaster ride that was Kearney’s pitching.

Lucas Wegner started for the Bearcats, walking three in the first inning.

“Right out of the gate it looked like he just didn’t have it. So we had to pull him early,” Archer said. “Any time you have to bring out a starter that you’re hoping can give you four or five innings, it’s probably going to be a struggle. But we got an inning or two out of Dawson Stutz, who did a good job.”

Stutz pitched three innings, giving up one hit. He gave up three unearned runs, as Kearney committed three errors, and he struck out three.

Riley Miller was next, pitching 2 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked three and struck out three. Northeast scored three runs, one of which was unearned.

Miller went into the seventh with a 10-6 lead but it would take two more pitchers to get out of the game and Northeast has the bases loaded at the end.

“Korben Rich struggled a little bit throwing strikes after Riley walked the first two hitters there in the seventh inning,” Archer said.

So he turned to Johnson, who hasn’t pitched yet this year.

“Watching him throw down the bullpen, he was throwing strikes and he came in and did what he needed to do and got us out of the jam,” Archer said.

Johnson got a strikeout and a pop up to preserve the victory and end Kearney’s three-game losing streak. That streak included a loss to No. 2-rated Lincoln East, No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Millard West.

“We played some really good competition the last three or four games and we needed a win tonight,” Archer said. “We’ve got some goals set and one of them is to try to take care of business this week because the seeding for the HAC tournament is going to come out on Friday and right now we’re the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, which means we would get a bye the first round. But we have to make sure we take care of business this week and it started tonight. It gives a shot anyway.”

Thursday, Kearney is schedule to play in a triangular at Grand Island with the Islanders and Norfolk.

