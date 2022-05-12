Kearney baseball looking to upset Millard West, make a run after getting wild card

After receiving a wild card, the Kearney High baseball team secured the final spot in the Class A NSAA State Baseball Championships. As the eight-seed, the 15-9 Bearcats will first have to face off against top-seeded Millard West (26-5).

The pair met earlier in the season, where the Wildcats came out with a 5-3 victory.

“We’ve played Millard West in the past in spring and also during the summer,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “So a lot of respect for their program and they have a great team, but it’s our job to go in there, compete as hard as we can and hopefully we come out on the right side.”

It is a tough challenge for the first game of the double-elimination tournament, as the Wildcats are coming in with 11-straight wins. On the season, they’ve scored 256 runs, while giving up only 78.

Millard West also has a lot of history at the tournament, with 24 appearances. They won the state championship in 2019, and most recently were runners-up in 2021.

“Millard West is the No. 1 team in the state, deservingly so,” Archer said. “They’ve had a great year and they’re usually right in the thick of things every year.”

The Bearcats will start the tournament with Brayden Andersen on the mound. He has struck out 68 batters this season, and hopes to provide Kearney with a spark in their game against Millard West.

“Really what it comes to is kids just have to perform,” Archer said. “Hopefully we can play good defense behind Brayden and then get some things going offensively.”

Moving further into postseason play, the team is going to continue preparing the same way they have all year. While Kearney High first has to take on the Wildcats, there are six other teams it has to prepare for as well.

“We’ll continue to do what we’ve done all spring in the ways that we’ve prepared for all of our games,” Archer said. “We’ll review some things here before the state tournament, things like pickoffs, bunt coverages and those types of things. Then we’ll practice just like we normally have, head to Omaha and hopefully have a great outing there.”

On the season, junior Korben Rich is leading the team with 40 hits, also netting 21 RBIs and 19 runs. He also leads the team with five home runs.

Nolan Smith’s 26 RBIs lead the way for the Bearcats, followed closely by Reese Bober with 24. They’re both hoping to earn a few more over the next week to help Kearney make a run in the tournament.

Even though the ultimate goal is to win, the team goes into each game not necessarily caring about what the scoreboard says, but more about the amount of effort they’re putting in.

“The biggest thing, and I know this will happen, is that we go down there and we compete and give great effort,” Archer said. “As long as we give great effort and our kids are competing hard we’ll live with whatever happens.”

Kearney High versus Millard West will kick off the tournament at 10 a.m. Friday. Win or lose, the Bearcats’ next game will be on Monday.

“We have a great group of kids,” Archer said. “We’ve got a lot of excellent baseball players, but probably more important than that is just having the opportunity as coaches to be around these kids day-in and day-out… I’m glad that they have the opportunity to extend their season here and finish it off the right way.”