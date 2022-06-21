High scoring game as Nationals defeat American all-stars

KEARNEY — Finishing with a score that resembled that of a football game, the National team outscored the Amercian team 21-7 in the 2022 Ed Mach Seniors Division All-Star game.

The Nationals opened up a big lead by scoring seven in the third inning, and nine in the fourth, ending the Monday night game after all 12 batters stepped up to the plate.

Ollie Glanz of Mullen Lawn Service was named MVP for the National team. Glanz pitched, got hits at the plate and scored several of his team’s 21 runs.

The recipe for success for the National team was heads-up baserunning. Glanz scored the team’s first points of the game on a dropped third strike, after he stole second and third. Two other batters in the first inning, Jaxon Lutt of Mullen Lawn Service and Ray Stoltenberg of Blessing Construction, drew walks and stole their way around the bases during the following pitches to score.

Lutt had another impressive case of baserunning in the third. He got a head start stealing home, but was stopped in his tracks by the pitcher, forcing him into a pickle. Lutt then took off and forced a throw back home which went high, allowing him to score.

The standout hit of the third inning was Connor Thiel of Blessing Construction's blast to deep left field, which soared over the left fielder’s head and rolled back, allowing Thiel to reach for a double. Thiel then captured third on the misled throw back, and scored crossing home on a passed ball.

The National team sealed its win with a great showing of circular hitting in the fourth. After loading the bases, Glanz hit an RBI single into left field. Following Glanz, Carter Baird of Trius Federal Credit Union drove in two more on a double. Lutt then cleared the bases with a stand-up triple to the opposite field.

The next three plate appearances also produced runs, leading to the top of the order to come back and for the game to be called.

Kasey O’Rourke of Mullen Lawn Service won MVP for the American team, bolstered by a long bomb triple in the first inning.

Kearney Little League awarded the Pete Markus Sportsmanship Award postgame, which the American team’s Krew Stork of Blessing Construction won. The award was the third of Stork’s career, having taken home the honor at all three levels.