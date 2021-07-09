Graham ends 14-year run as Legion coach

KEARNEY — As the Kearney Jerseys’ and Five Points’ baseball season comes to an end, longtime American Legion baseball coach Brian Graham decided to retire from Five Points after a 14-year run.

Graham wants to spend more time with his family all summer long. Married for 27 years with three older children living in three different areas, Graham believed the timing was right.

“I think it was probably during the high school season this year and just thinking about the summers,” Graham said. “My son got married this summer and just a lot going on that kind’ve pulled me in different directions with the baseball, and I just thought there are coaches that are ready to step up and take over Five Points and do well. It was a good time for me to retire from the summer program and enjoy my summers in a different way.”

While Graham will be stepping away from the game, his love for baseball remains. Not only will he miss coaching, but also teaching and developing the young Kearneyites along the way.

“I just love baseball. I love being around amateur baseball,” Graham said. “I love going to Little League games, Legion games. Baseball has been my favorite sport. I’ve played and loved being around the kids, and I love coaching and teaching, seeing kids improve.