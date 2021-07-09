Graham ends 14-year run as Legion coach

KEARNEY — As the Kearney Jerseys’ and Five Points’ baseball season comes to an end, longtime American Legion baseball coach Brian Graham decided to retire from Five Points after a 14-year run.
Graham wants to spend more time with his family all summer long. Married for 27 years with three older children living in three different areas, Graham believed the timing was right.
“I think it was probably during the high school season this year and just thinking about the summers,” Graham said. “My son got married this summer and just a lot going on that kind’ve pulled me in different directions with the baseball, and I just thought there are coaches that are ready to step up and take over Five Points and do well. It was a good time for me to retire from the summer program and enjoy my summers in a different way.”
While Graham will be stepping away from the game, his love for baseball remains. Not only will he miss coaching, but also teaching and developing the young Kearneyites along the way.
“I just love baseball. I love being around amateur baseball,” Graham said. “I love going to Little League games, Legion games. Baseball has been my favorite sport. I’ve played and loved being around the kids, and I love coaching and teaching, seeing kids improve.
Graham started coaching summer ball when he was only 13 years old. The Kearney native was coaching Little League while playing Legion baseball at the time and had been doing it for five years before moving up to play for Kearney Runza and then coach Post 52. While coaching wasn’t ideal for Graham at the time he started, being around Brad Archer as a player and one of his assistants, he took coaching seriously.
“I’ve learned a great deal from Brad, growing up watching him play and being able to coach with him and play underneath him,” Graham said.
Archer knew from the get-go that Graham had a future in coaching.
“First of all from my standpoint, just working with a guy who’s willing to put in the time and effort with the kids and also very intelligent from a baseball standpoint and just his friendship in general,” Archer said.
Graham’s coaching goes beyond the fundamentals of baseball.
He mentions that he teaches his team how to play to win and be gracious losers. With a competitive mindset, Graham also wanted his players to learn how to complement one another on the field.
“Every time we step on that field — no matter who we play — we just want to compete and play the best game that we can,” Graham said. “I coached my players to make every other player they played look the best that they can, so when they are up to bat, their goal is to get the next guy to the plate. When they are playing defense, the goal is to make their pitcher look good and make plays so that the pitcher doesn’t have to throw ... extra pitches or something like that. “
Graham’s accomplishment was winning three consecutive league titles, especially the 2015 team that went undefeated in league play and finished that summer with a 26-3 record.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching all of them, but that would be the one that sticks out as far as a great season,” Graham said. “The way we’ve played and the way we played in our league. It was just a great season. It was just a great bunch of guys. They all worked hard. They wanted to get better and wanted to practice. It was just a good team to coach.”
Graham cherishes the memories of building relationships with his players as they grew older. Whether it’s simple text messages or an invitation to a wedding of his former players. Some notable players he coached were Layne Shiers, a freshman at Northwest Missouri State, Trey Rodriguez (Southwest Community College) and Sam Enberg, who now plays at Friends University.
Archer said, “He’s done a great job coaching a lot of kids, and he’s been one of those guys you know when you’re talking about longevity and those types of things that’s been very positive for the kids in Kearney, Nebraska.”
Off the field, he’s been a teacher in the Kearney Public Schools for almost 20 years. As he moves forward to focus on his family, Graham is confident there are coaches on the staff ready to step into a bigger role.
“I had the time of my life out there coaching, and I’m proud of the fact that Kearney has four Legion baseball teams,” Graham said. “I’m thankful for the other Legion baseball coaches, and we’ve worked well together. I think Kearney is just blessed to have as many people playing baseball as they do and we’re certainly fortunate to have four Legion teams that do as well as they do. “