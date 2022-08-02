Former Kearney Little Leaguers share memories from 2012 team

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories about the 2012 Kearney Little League baseball team, which was the first team from Nebraska to play in the Little League World Series.

KEARNEY — No one ever expected a team from Nebraska to make it to the Little League World Series since no Nebraska team had qualified before, but a group of 13 young athletes from Kearney changed that 10 years ago.

Earning a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, nothing could have prepared the team for the roaring of a crowd of thousands of spectators, the national media coverage and the different teams from around the world.

A common consensus among the players and coaches alike was that the first game was one to remember.

“We were the first prime time game,” Kearney coach Brad Wegner said. “I looked up and saw the ESPN broadcast team in the press box behind home plate and realized Karl Ravech, Terry Francona and Orel Hershiser were about to call our players’ names. I started laughing like an idiot because I had a hot microphone on for the TV coverage and was trying to compose myself. It was the first time it really hit me how big of a deal this was.”

The first game at the Little League World Series didn’t go Kearney’s way, as the group fell to Goodlettsville, Tennessee, 12-1. Still, playing in front of so many fans is something that the players will never forget.

“I still remember the first game we played was prime time on ESPN or ABC, and there were 18,000 people at the game,” Brett Kaiser said. “I had never played in front of more than a couple hundred. I think I was shaking in center field for the entire first inning, but it was definitely the coolest atmosphere I have ever been a part of.”

While the athletes were focused on winning, they had several unique and fun experiences interacting with the opposing teams.

“One memory that stands out to me was from one of the first days on site at the Little League World Series,” Nathan Murray said. “Meeting players from all countries, Matt Masker approached the players on Mexico’s team to introduce himself, saying, ‘Hola, mi llamo Matt.’ A player named Jesús responded, ‘Bro, we speak English.’ Everyone on both teams burst into laughter.”

The whirlwind experience is one that the players will remember for the rest of their lives.

“I remember the aspect of being famous,” Jared Wegner said. “It was a unique experience where once you left the barracks, the place where the players and coaches stayed, people wanted your autograph. I remember it being so strange that people were asking for an autograph even though we were only 12 years old.”

Kearney might not have appeared in the Little League World Series, if not for some distractions in the dugout. Coach Brad Wegner planned on giving Blake Quintana the bunt signal in the Regional Championship against the team from South Dakota, but because there was some chattering behind him, he didn’t. Quintana hit a home run on the next pitch for the winning runs.

Kearney suffered another defeat in its second game at the LLWS, losing to Fairfield, Connecticut, 12-0. While the first two matchups didn’t go how they wanted, the team was still met with a round of applause afterward for all they had accomplished.

The group earned one victory, defeating Germany 17-1, which marked Nebraska’s first-ever win at the LLWS. Fifteen of the group’s runs came in the second inning.

“After the boys got to see their parents at the player’s complex, they went back to the fields to watch more games,” assistant coach Monte Dakan said. “When they walked through the gates of the complex, they were met by hundreds of fans there to cheer them on. They always say the hardest part of the Little League World Series is getting there, but after that all they do is celebrate these kids.”