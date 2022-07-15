East team wins Mid-Nebraska All-Star Game

KEARNEY — The East team defeated the West team 7-3 Wednesday at the Mid-Nebraska Baseball League All-Star game in Kearney.

The East team included two players from the Kearney Jersey’s baseball team, Logan Arnold and Evan Polen. Arnold notched no hits in the contest, but reached base thrice. He was hit by a pitch, walked, and took first on a wild pitch and dropped third strike.

Polen reached base twice, scoring a run in the top of the eighth inning that helped put the game away for the East.

Leading 4-2 entering the final inning, East got a great start with Shelton-Gibbon’s Jace Bombeck walking and Polen being hit by a pitch. Aurora’s Connor Smith singled to score Bombeck for the inning’s first run with he and Polen advancing to second and third on the throw.

A hit-by-pitch then loaded the bases for St. Paul’s Jamison Rawlings. Rawlings hit a short grounder down the third-base line that the pitcher mishandled allowing Polen to score. D-C-B’s Kolby Gorecki hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the third run of the frame, and give the East a 7-2 lead.

On its last legs, the West found a boost with Ogallala’s Aydan Halligan, who led off the frame with a single. Halligan then stole second, and took third between pitches when the defense wasn’t paying attention. Imperial’s Tyson Lempke singled to score Halligan, but the rally was short-lived as East ended the game with three consecutive outs.

Clutch pitching and defense got the East out of an earlier jam as well. East took a 1-0 lead in the first after Shelton-Gibbon’s Jacob Kucera hit a single to score Central City’s Kale Jensen. In the bottom of the first. The West loaded the bases with just one out, but back-to-back outs ended the inning. Jensen made a clutch play at shortstop, sliding to stop the ball and hurl it back to first in time for the final out.

“The pitching came together pretty well because we didn’t know exatcly who was gonna pitch,” East coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “Every pitcher that went out there did a good job.”

The pitchers were limited to six outs for the exhibition, to not wear out arms headed into the postseason. The teams took this rule a step further by switching out pitchers at the top of every inning. Substitutions also were a factor, with the West team having different lineups for the first four and the last four innings, and East getting multiple innings out of its reserves too.

In the bottom of the second inning, West tied the game. Ogalla’s Ian Shaw began his big day by drilling a double that hit the outfield wall. The following at-bat saw a ground ball to third, where Shaw was leading off second in hopes of taking third on the throw to first. East elected to try to nab Shaw at second, but the throw was high, and Shaw took third with ease. Holdredge’s Cade Kirwin scored Shaw on a fielder’s choice.

Shaw’s day reached new heights in the bottom of the fourth inning when he hit the only home run of the game, uncorking a solo blast to left field. However, the West was trailing after the solo shot due to a big third inning for the East.

St. Paul’s Bryce Knapp hit a stand-up triple to open the inning. Jensen then drove him home on a groundout. A single, hit-by-pitch and error loaded the bases, where a fielder’s choice scored another run.

Central City’s Ashton Gregg also had a big game. Gregg made a clutch double play to get out of the fifth inning, catching a line drive hit right up the middle and firing the ball back to second for a force out. In the top of the sixth, Gregg reached base after a hit by pitch, and stole his way to third. His steal of third was especially impressive, as he jumped the pickoff throw to second and outran the throw to third. Gregg then notched the fourth run on the board for the East team on a groundout.

The atmosphere was lively all throughout the night, with dugout chatter and commentary being frequent occurences.

“These are always fun games to play in, its good to get a group of guys together and thy already know each other mostly and play a fun game.” Detleftsen said.