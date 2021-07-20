Double or Nothing: North Platte ends Kearney Runza’s season with 10-8 win

“We gave away too many free passes, and they got quite a few stolen bases on us,” Archer said. “We needed to do a better job making them earn their way on by getting base hits, etc.

“We got down and came back and got down again and made another good comeback. So we had an opportunity there if we would’ve gotten another hit to take the lead at that point in time.”

Despite being shut out in the second and third, Kearney got back in a groove, netting three runs in the top of the fourth led by Cale Conrad’s RBI single to tie the game for the second time, and then Max Myers’ sacrifice fly gave Kearney back the lead.

North Platte came back by tallying four more runs to take an 8-5 lead.

Kearney put together one more rally, tying the game in the top of the sixth. Myers and Smith were Kearney’s top hitters as they each recorded their third RBI of the night when they sent three batters home. Smith was 3 of 4 at the plate.

A hard-hit ground ball single gave North Platte a 10-8 lead going into the top of the seventh. A strikeout and two flyouts clinched the game for NP.