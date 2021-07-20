Double or Nothing: North Platte ends Kearney Runza’s season with 10-8 win

KEARNEY— Kearney Runza went out swinging in an elimination game in the A-7 Area Tournament. Unfortunately, it was not enough to advance.
After an up-and-down battle with North Platte Monday night, Kearney fell 10-8, concluding its American Legion baseball season with a 20-15 record.
North Platte advances to face Hastings today at Memorial Field.
Kearney got off to a good start in the top of the first. A two-run RBI double by Nolan Smith set the tone for Kearney, which was enough to take North Platte’s starting pitcher, Cole Wright, out of the game after lasting only two-thirds of an inning, forcing North Platte to depend on its bullpen.
North Platte pitchers walked nine batters in the game, which helped put Kearney in scoring position.
“I thought our kids competed throughout the game,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “We jumped out to a two-run early lead, which is good to see. We tried to contain the running game a little bit, which they have a lot of foot speed on their team, and so that’s difficult to do.”
North Platte tied the game in the bottom of the first and scored two more runs in the bottom of the second.
North Platte found several ways to get in scoring position and earned some runs. Along with the 12 hits and no errors, North Platte gathered seven stolen bases.
“We gave away too many free passes, and they got quite a few stolen bases on us,” Archer said. “We needed to do a better job making them earn their way on by getting base hits, etc.
“We got down and came back and got down again and made another good comeback. So we had an opportunity there if we would’ve gotten another hit to take the lead at that point in time.”
Despite being shut out in the second and third, Kearney got back in a groove, netting three runs in the top of the fourth led by Cale Conrad’s RBI single to tie the game for the second time, and then Max Myers’ sacrifice fly gave Kearney back the lead.
North Platte came back by tallying four more runs to take an 8-5 lead.
Kearney put together one more rally, tying the game in the top of the sixth. Myers and Smith were Kearney’s top hitters as they each recorded their third RBI of the night when they sent three batters home. Smith was 3 of 4 at the plate.
A hard-hit ground ball single gave North Platte a 10-8 lead going into the top of the seventh. A strikeout and two flyouts clinched the game for NP.
“It’s like I told the kids,” Archer said. “I appreciate all the time and effort they put in this year, and I appreciate the way they were in the game tonight, and the couple of comebacks we made gave us the opportunity to win.”
Considered to be the youngest team Archer has assembled with only two seniors, three sophomores and a freshman, the future couldn’t get any brighter as he will have 12 players return for next year.
“We had a solid season as far as the entire year is concerned,” Archer said. “We had some kids who got a lot of playing time, between practice time and playing time and what not. I think we got some good insight in what to look forward to the next couple of years.”