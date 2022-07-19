Bitter end: Kearney Runza season ends in 1-hit shutout

HASTINGS — Kearney Runza saw its season end Monday night at the hands of an 8-0 shutout against North Platte FNBO Nationals.

North Platte pitcher Cooper Hill nearly no-hit Kearney, with Scout Simmons breaking it up with two outs in the seventh as North Platte centerfielder Caden Joneson’s best efforts were not enough to come up with the diving catch.

“(Hill) threw a lot of strikes and was able to mix his curveball in there for strikes in fastball situations.” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

While Kearney put itself in a 4-0 hole after the first inning, defense was not the main issue.

“When you only get one hit you’re not going to win many games.” Archer said.

Simmons got the start after a dominant Friday outing against Scottsbluff, but fell into a hole early. A hit batter and dropped fly ball in left field put two runners on base, before a double steal saw them take an extra bag. Carter Kelley then launched a two-run line drive to deep in the right field gap.

The damage continued with Kelley stealing third on a wild pitch, with a four-pitch walk following. Hill hit a ground ball to second, giving Kearney a potential out of the inning, but the throw to first was low and both baserunners scored.

“We had a horrendous start, there’s no question about that.” Archer said. “We hit a kid and dropped a fly ball in the outfield, and threw an 0-2 pitch down the middle of the plate to their best hitter and then an infield error. We got behind the 8-ball right away.”

For the rest of the game, Simmons struck out six, and gave up two earned runs over his 4 2/3 innings pitched.

“Scout competed hard but we weren’t playing defense behind him, and Scout will admit to a couple of those errors himself.” Archer said.

Errors plagued Kearney in more than just the top of the first, with the team finishing with five in the game. The top of the fourth saw a run score as the direct result of Kearney missteps.

Kearney got the first two outs of the inning, but Simmons’ throw to first on a potential Ty Robinson groundout sailed way above first. Andrew Brosius subsequently reached on an error at second, sending Robinson to third.

Brosius then went to steal second, with Robinson racing home on the throw from the catcher.

Similar circumstances occured in the top of the fifth, with Carsen Johnson getting hit by a pitch and stealing second. Johnson then took too big of a lead, and went to steal third after a pickoff attempt. But the throw to third on the basepath pickle went awry, allowing Johnson to advance all the way to home.

“They were all plays that should be made and our kids will tell you that,” Archer said. “You gotta be able to catch fly balls and throw the baseball. We had three runners picked off but we couldn’t throw the ball.”

Kearney had a chance to put up some offense in the bottom of the first, with Karter Lee drawing a walk with one out. Nolan Smith then grounded to short, where Kelley made an outstanding diving stop and flip play to second, with enough time to complete the double play at first.

The first baserunner to reach second for Kearney came in the in the bottom of the fifth. Simmons reached on an error where a ground ball slid under the third baseman’s glove. Simmons took second on a groundout. However, a flyout and strikeout prevented him from taking any further bases.

After Simmons broke the hit spell in the bottom of the seventh, Kegan Brand grounded out to end the game.

The game marks the end of an up-and-down season for Kearney, finishing with the final record of 18-20. While he would have liked to end on a higher note, Archer recognizes it as just the nature of the game.

“It just wasn’t our day.” Archer said,