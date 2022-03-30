Big rally lifts Kearney baseball over Grand Island

KEARNEY – When the floodgates opened, Kearney poured through.

Rallying for four runs in the fifth inning, the Bearcats defeated Grand Island 4-3 Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Kearney’s rally, ignited by a triple by Dawson Stutz and highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Reese Bober, may actually have begun an inning earlier.

For three innings, Grand Island’s Tyler Fay, an Alabama recruit, mastered the Bearcats. He sat down the first eight batters he faced before Dylan Welsh doubled with two outs in the third.

Fay worked around that hit but, in the fourth, he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kearney’s Korben Rich. Fay limped back to the mound and retired the next three batters to keep Kearney scoreless.

But he wasn’t the same in the fifth.

“I don’t know if that ball Korben hit off his leg affected him but we started to get some good swings,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

Fay left the game after 4 ⅓ innings, striking out six. He gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits.

Kearney pitcher Lucas Wegner had better numbers – 4 ⅔ innings, giving up four hits and one unearned run. However, he hit three and walked three and endured some defensive torpedoes as well.

His pitching trajectory went the other way.

“He probably threw better the more he pitched,” Archer said. “He struggled a little bit early in the game getting behind in the count and those kind of things. I thought he got stronger as the game went along and he probably had his best inning probably about the fifth inning.”

The pitch limit ended his day. Blake Rehtus and Riley Miller finished up with Rehtus getting the win, entering the game just before Kearney’s rally. Rehtus gave up two unearned runs in the sixth, an inning where Kearney (5-1) committed two errors. Miller pitched the last inning and a third, getting the save.

Grand Island (2-2) had other opportunities to score, leaving eight on base through the first four innings. But the Islanders only pushed one run across.

“That was huge. … They probably had an opportunity to put us away as far as scoring five or six runs early in the game. But we were able to work out of it and that gave us the opportunity to win the game,” Archer said.

Kearney is scheduled to play at Lincoln East on Thursday before traveling to Millard for a pair of games on Saturday.