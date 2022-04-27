Big inning lifts Kearney High over Bellevue East

KEARNEY – Eventually, the big inning came.

Scoring seven runs in the fourth inning, the Kearney Bearcats rallied for an 11-5 victory over Bellevue East Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Kearney High loaded the bases in the first and second innings, each time with one out, and had no runs to show for it.

The Bearcats trailed 3-0 from the top half of the first inning, then fell behind 5-2 in the fourth.

Then came Kearney’s half of the fourth.

“I was a little worried after we left six guys on base in the first two innings about what was going to happen, but I figured we would score some runs,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

Bellevue West had thrown its ace Monday against Omaha Central, so Kearney came out swinging. But the Bearcats couldn’t find the key two-out hit to spark a rally.

Until the fourth.

Kearney sent 11 batters to the plate with Dawson Stutz firing the opening salvo with a one-out single. Korben Rich followed with a double.

Three walks and a hit batter followed.

Then, with two outs, Karter Lee and Reese Bober connected for back-to-back singles, and the Bearcats had a 9-2 lead.

Two more rus came home in the sixth with Lee delivering a triple along the way.

Lee was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Rich was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Peyton Larson also had two hits.

Rich, who hit four home runs in a doubleheader Saturday, “has been on a tear,” Archer said. “He’s been our most consistent hitter throughout the year and it’s fun to watch him hit because he’s improved so much. … And, he has a lot of confidence. I think he’s only struck out like five times in 85 at bats so he’s been able to set some of those off-speed pitches go by and wait and get his fastball. Then, he usually doesn’t miss.”

In all, Kearney had 10 hits.

Luke Wegner and Stutz combined for the pitching win. Wegner went the first five innings, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out five. Stutz allowed one hit over the last two innings, striking out three more.

Stutz also gave Wegner a hand with his glove, making a couple stellar defensive plays.

“He made a couple plays where he had to jump and show off his vertical jump, but he’s a pretty athletic kid and has played good defense for us at third base,” Archer said.

Kearney (14-7) has three games remaining in the regular season, starting with Elkhorn North on Thursday.