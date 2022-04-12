Big home runs help Kearney High come from behind to beat Hastings

KEARNEY — The wind came rolling out of the south, carrying its momentum from the first-base line over the left-field fence.

So when Hastings jumped to an 8-3 lead Monday afternoon, hope didn’t fade.

“We knew it was going to be a hitters’ day from the start, so even though we got down, I felt like we had a lot of at-bats left and we had an opportunity to come back if we could get some things going,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

Kearney got things going in a big way in the fifth inning.

Up to that time, the Bearcats, now 8-5, hadn’t hit one over the fence at Memorial Field yet this season. Reese Bober ended the drought with a three-run bomb over the left-field fence.

After a walk, Korben Rich followed suit with a two-run home run — and a 12-8 Kearney lead.

“Their starting pitcher did a heck of a job early in the game, but as we started to get through the lineup the second and third time, we were starting to catch up to him a little bit and obviously his pitch-count was getting very high then,” Archer said.

Kearney didn’t have to worry about the pitch count.

The Bearcats, who will play their first Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament game today, and more on Wednesday, could be facing a stretch of six games in five days.

“We’ve tried to split up our pitching to give us an opportunity to win all these games and at the same time, go into the conference tournament with a chance to win that first game and then have an opportunity to play for the championship,” Archer said.

Archer used six pitchers in Saturday’s doubleheader in Lincoln and employed four pitchers on Monday.

Brayden Anderson finished, pitching 1 1-3 innings, striking out two and not allowing a baserunner. He is scheduled to start today’s game between the winner of Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Northeast.

“If we had our pick, we wouldn’t have used Anderson, but we thought we might use him for an out or two but we actually used him for four,” Archer said. “He’ll be our starting pitcher tomorrow because he only threw about 15 pitches.”

With Anderson available for today, Kearney has its top three pitchers set to go for the tournament.

As well as its bats.

Bober carried the big bat Monday, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Rich and Anderson were 2 for 4 and Dawson Stutz was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Hastings (5-8) matched Kearney with 13 hits and took advantage of two Kearney errors to build its early lead.

“Hey, credit Hastings. They came out right at the start of the game and strung some hits together. We gave them an extra out when we didn’t get the out on the bunt that they put down, and then we had our own error of the game in that inning as well. So, give them credit, I think they had four or five hits in that inning they strung together as well,” Archer said.