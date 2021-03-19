Bearcats pull out win over Knights

KEARNEY — Brad Archer finally got to see his Kearney baseball team in action during their home opener on Thursday. In what he called “first game miscues his Bearcats had to deal with, they still rallied late to beat Lincoln Southeast High School 5-4.
The Bearcats start the season 1-0.
It almost looked like a pitching dual for both teams. Cal Higgins started on the mound for the Bearcats. In four innings, the Iowa Western commit threw five strikeouts, allowed four hits and two runs. Lincoln Southeast’s ace pitcher finished with eight strikeouts, allowing four hits and three runs, and two errors. Easton Bruce and Brayden Andersen took over as relievers for the Bearcats and helped rally the defensive effort in the final two innings.
“I thought our pitchers did an excellent job,” Archer said. “Cal Higgins gave us a 4 2/3 whatever it happened to be, and Easton Bruce came in and gave us a couple outs and Brayden Andersen did a great job coming in relief the last two innings with the lead.”
The Bearcats were on the board in the bottom of the second with three runs, orchestrated by Seth Altwine, who hit a line-drive triple that sent two runners home. He then scored Kearney’s third run on a passed ball to give them a 3-0 lead.
“Glad to see Seth stepped up in that situation and ripped the ball out into the right-center gap. That was a big hit for us, no doubt,” Archer said.
Kearney had control for the next two innings until a breakdown in the top of the fifth. Errors started to fly around for Kearney that allowed the Knights back in the game. A hard-hit ground ball by Southeast’s Mason Masur sent two runners to score, making the score even at three. Then an error by Korben Rich gave Southeast its fourth run of the day.
“We just didn’t handle the ball on the ground ball in the infield,” Archer said. “We made a bad throw that complicated things from a cutoff position.”
The Bearcats were able to capitalize in the bottom of the fifth with two runs. Dawson Stutz hit a sac-fly, which sent Andersen home. Korben Rich raced home on a passed ball to give Kearney a 5-4 lead.
The Bearcats closed out the game with defensive stops. That included the final groundout to first base.
“I was pretty happy with the way things went,” Archer said. “We just had that one bad inning.”
The Bearcats return noon Saturday to Memorial Field as they take on Archbishop Bergan.