Bearcats pull out win over Knights

KEARNEY — Brad Archer finally got to see his Kearney baseball team in action during their home opener on Thursday. In what he called “first game miscues his Bearcats had to deal with, they still rallied late to beat Lincoln Southeast High School 5-4.

The Bearcats start the season 1-0.

It almost looked like a pitching dual for both teams. Cal Higgins started on the mound for the Bearcats. In four innings, the Iowa Western commit threw five strikeouts, allowed four hits and two runs. Lincoln Southeast’s ace pitcher finished with eight strikeouts, allowing four hits and three runs, and two errors. Easton Bruce and Brayden Andersen took over as relievers for the Bearcats and helped rally the defensive effort in the final two innings.

“I thought our pitchers did an excellent job,” Archer said. “Cal Higgins gave us a 4 2/3 whatever it happened to be, and Easton Bruce came in and gave us a couple outs and Brayden Andersen did a great job coming in relief the last two innings with the lead.”

The Bearcats were on the board in the bottom of the second with three runs, orchestrated by Seth Altwine, who hit a line-drive triple that sent two runners home. He then scored Kearney’s third run on a passed ball to give them a 3-0 lead.