Bearcats hold on to lead against Lincoln Pius to reach today's HAC semifinals

  • Updated
Kearney High's Brayden Andersen

Kearney High pitcher Brayden Andersen threw four innings of no-hit ball to help get Kearney off to a good start with a 7-1 win over Lincoln Southeast in March.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

LINCOLN – The Kearney Bearcats built a 6-0 lead against Lincoln Pius X in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference quarterfinals in Lincoln.

But the Bearcats had to survive a furious Thunderbolt comeback to win 8-7.

Kearney will face Lincoln Southeast in the semifinals at 3 p.m. today with the winner advancing to the championship game slated for 6 p.m.

Already leading 1-0, Kearney took control of Tuesday’s game with a four-run rally in the second inning that included a two-run triple by Reese Bober. Karter Lee’s single drove in Bober to make it 4-0. Tanner Johnson’s double then plated Lee.

Kearney tacked on its sixth run in the third with consecutive singles by Lucas Wegner, Bober and Lee.

Pius, which was going nowhere against Brayden Andersen, finally broke through against the Kearney ace, scoring three runs in the fifth inning. Andersen was credited with four complete innings, allowing six hits and three runs. He struck out six.

But Kearney answered in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs on a triple by Lee to lead 8-3.

The Thunderbolts put a dent in Kearney’s lead with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to get within one run of the lead and Pius had the bases loaded when Wegner, Kearney’s fourth pitcher, struck out Reese Kortum to end the game.

Lee went 3 for 4 at the plate, driving in four runs. Bober was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

