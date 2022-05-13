Axtell, Elm Creek track teams win district championships; track roundup

Axtell’s boys and girls and Elm Creek’s girls won district track championships Thursday as the two smaller classes qualified athltes for the Nebraska State High School Track and Field Championships.

The Class C and D teams will compete May 19-20 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Axtell dominated the D-6 District meet at Sandy Creek. The Wildcat girls more than doubled the score on runner-up BDS, 157-71, while the boys scored 171 points to runner-up Kenesaw’s 111.

Jesse Bertrand won three events — the pole vault, 200-meter dash and 800-meter run — to set the pace for the Wildcats. Reagan Nordhausen (high jump, 100-meter high hurdles) and Trinity Houchin (1,600, 3,200) wered double winners.

Bertrand and Houchin also ran on winning relays.

Calvin Johnson mined four gold medals to lead the boys. He won the 800 and the 1,600 and ran on the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Cooper Miller won the 400 for the Wildcats while Quinn Bertrand won the high hurdles and Tyler Hanson won the 3,200.

Elm Creek girls win tight race

Elm Creek’s Halle Knapp won the 300-meter low hurdles at the D-5 District at Burwell.

Interrupted for more than two hours by Thursday’s storm, the meet wrapped up with Elm Creek’s girls four points ahead of Central Valley,w which was four points ahead of Burwell.

Knapp also finished second in the triple jump while freshman teammate Ashley Bauer was second in the long jump, the 200 and the 400.

Jayda Schroeder added a silver medal in the shot put.

Shelton’s Emmilly Berglund won the shot put and the discus for the Bulldogs, who were fourth in the team race. Teammate Mayte Meza was also a double winner for Shelton, claiming gold medals in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Shelton’s boys finished third at Burwell with Steven Snyder winning the 3,200 and running on the winning 4x800 relay.

Loomis in top three at Cambridge

The Loomis girls finished second and the boys were third at the D-7 District at Cambridge.

Hanna Stewart won the discus for the girls while Shay Swanson claimed the gold medal in the boys 200.

Overton’s girls second at Broken Bow

Adysen McCarter won the triple jump and the 200 while teammates Maeli Meier won the 800 and Blair Brennan the polve vault as Overton scored 105 points to finish second at the D-8 District in Broken Bow.

McCarter and Meier also ran on the Eagles’ winning 4x400 relay team.

Ansley/Litchfield had a pair of double winners — Carli Bailey in the 400 and 300-meter low hurdles for the girls and Calvin Finley in the 400 and 800 for the boys. Finley also anchored the 4x400 relay.

Amherst, Gibbon girls double winners at Southern Valley

Gibbon’s Emma Kucera and Amherst’s Hannah Herrick were double winners at the C-8 District at Southern Valley.

Kucera swept the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles with teammate Yanira Lazo second in the high hurdles.

Gibbon boys also brought home the gold medals in the hurdles races with Jace Bombeck winning the high hurdles and Braden Miller winning the intermediate hurdles.

Amherst took home the runner-up trophy with Herrick winning the long jump and the triple jump. Herrick also ran the starting leg of the Broncos’ winning 4x400 relay.