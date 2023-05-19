OMAHA— Victory is just as sweet the second time around.

The Axtell boys 4x800 relay team found that out on Friday, successfully defending its title in the event.

Like the Wildcats' previous title, the race came down to the final stretch. Luc Lopez, a member of the 2022 title team, was the anchor in the race, kicking it into gear in the final corner, helping Axtell finish first with a 8:22.88, ahead of McCool Junction's 8:23:34.

"Knowing Luc, he has one of the best kick's I've ever seen," Axtell's Tyler Hanson said. "I was thinking, if he doesn't have it, no one does,"

Lopez's 1:59:24 split was the fastest of the team.

Keyton Cole, the other returning member, led the team off the blocks, with Hanson second and Zach Arner taking the third leg.

Repeating was always the goal, but with two new parts to the team, it took a while for the times to start dropping. Then, at districts, Axtell ran an 8:32, with an alternate in the lineup, bolstering confidence for state.

"It was all about relying on my teammates and that chemistry throughout the season," Cole said. "It feels indescribable, especially with back-to-back school records and I know we're going to improve next year with three of the four runners coming back and the alternate from districts joining too."

In the long jump, Axtell's Kassidy Wehrer finished sixth with a 16-01.75, nearly equaling her personal best.

Brant Christner fourth in shot put

Kearney Catholic's Brant Christner found out the meaning of luck of the draw.

Christner eviscerated his personal best of 53-8, unleashing a 56-00.25 throw in his second attempt.

Two years ago, that would have walked away with the victory, but the field this year was filled to the brim with talent.

Stanton's Barrett Wilke threw a 57.06.50, which was only good for third as the top two each broke the state record.

Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir threw a 61-11.50, a spectacular throw only beat by Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper and his 63-07.50.

Star teammate Garrett O'Hare placed eighth with a 51-00.50, earning a medal for the junior.

In the Class D shot put, Loomis' Clayton Meyer also claimed fourth, throwing a 51-05, which was barely short of third places' 51-08.

Loomis' Cale Nelson tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing a 6-0 bar.

Shelton's Berglund placed second in discus

Emmilly Berglund cemented her name into Shelton lore, earning her second straight state podium in the discus.

Berglund improved from her third place finish from a year ago. Her first throw of 129-11 was good enough to snag the runner-up spot.

Elm Creek's Jayda Schroeder finished sixth in the event with a 118-11.

In the girls 4x800 meter relay, Elm Creek earned a point with an eighth place finish.

The team of Ashley Bauer, Cicely Gugelman, Halle Knapp and Serenity Quintana sped to a 10:39.72, with Quintana's 2:33.81 being the fastest split.

Will Kulhanek fourth in triple jump, Eloe places

Kulhanek began his busy weekend in solid fashion, taking fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 42-11.

He also qualified in the 100m prelims, winning his heat with a 10.83, and in the 200m with a 22.25.

Amherst's Nolan Eloe continued his rapid ascent in the triple jump. Three weeks after learning the practice, he finished eighth with a 43-05.25.

Other area qualifiers

Axtell's Jake Halvorsen sped to a 15.65 in the 110m hurdles prelim, securing his place in the finals.

Loomis' Gunnar Hadley will join him, finishing with a 15.76.

Halvorsen also made the 300m hurdles finals, running a 42.23.

Shelton's Erin Gegg made the girls 400m finals after running a 1:02.43 in the prelims.

Kearney Catholic's Payton Dzingle made the 400m finals with a 59.50.