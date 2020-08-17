KEARNEY — The first day of practice isn’t the first day the Kearney High School girls golf team picks up their clubs.
Most have been busy — very busy — working on their games.
“I felt they were very active this summer even though they had a little bit of limited opportunities with everything going on,” said KHS coach J.D. Carson.
Even though it got a late start because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour had an active summer and Bearcats Eve Edwards, Sidney Peterson, Betsey Lewis and Hannah Lydiatt participated in at least one tournament.
Edwards was the busiest, finishing just outside the top 10 in the summer standings.
“Eve really had a good summer. She won a tournament and qualified for the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour final,” Carson said.
The benefits of summer tournament play show up later in the high school season, according to Carson.
“It’s just a comfortability with competition. The average golfer who hasn’t played in a tournament doesn’t realize the different feel tournament golf has,” Carson said.
It’s the pressure. Winning a hole while playing with your friends is one thing. Knowing you have to make a difficult shot when your team is counting on you is a different kind of pressure.
“When you’re under pressure, it’s difficult to hit some of those shots, especially in late-season tournaments like district and state,” Carson said.
Carson has pushed his players to play summer tournaments and “our girls have really run with it.’
He believes he’s seen it pay off.
Kearney returns three members of the Bearcat team that finished eighth in the state tournament last year: seniors Lewis and Edwards and junior Lydiatt.
Lewis and Emily Jensen, who will be playing for Concordia University this year, led Kearney’s effort last year at the state tournament, tying for 22nd. Even though Lewis wasn’t as active as Edwards on the summer circuit, Carson said, “her game looks to be in a really good place where she could definitely be one of the top golfers in the state.”
Those four, along with then-senior Megan Ernst, filled the varsity positions throughout the year but Carson felt he had a competitive junior varsity team and a few of them “could have played for quite a few Class A varsity teams.”
That depth fuels his optimism for this year. He hopes Kearney will finish in the top four in the Heartland Athletic Conference and qualify for the state tournament. Achieving those goals will be a challenge and four HAC teams finished in the top eight at the state meet last year and, individually, 14 of last year’s top 20 return.
“Goal No. 1 is to complete a whole season. Otherwise, teamwise we have pieces in place to still be a very competitive team,” Carson said.
KHS opens the season Thursday with a triangular with Grand Island and Columbus at Grand Island’s Jackrabbit Run golf course.
Stars reloading.
Kearney Catholic High School has been on a stellar run, finishing in the top five in Class C five of the past six years.
Last year, the Stars tied for third place but three seniors — Addison Mitchell, Ashley Waggoner and Abbie Halpin — led the charge. Senior Morgan Sheckler and sophomore Maddie Waggoner are the only returning players from last year’s team and both finished outside the top 50 at state.
Coach Amanda Roberts has 12 players out for the team but six of them are freshman and some haven’t played competitively.
“Just from the first few days of practice I’m very optimistic we’re going to have a positive season but it’s going to be a nice rebuilding season,” Roberts said.
She said her players are aware of the recent success at KCHS.
“They’re using it as a great example, more of a goal, with how well we’ve been doing the last couple years the girls are working really hard to keep that up,” she said.
Many of them put in the extra effort that is needed to improve their game.
“We’ve got some promising freshmen. ... The biggest challenge is going to be that experience with having to golf on the varsity level and the competitive level,” Roberts said.
The Stars open the season Aug. 24 at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational.
@HubSports_Buck