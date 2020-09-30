Storm release 54-game slate starting Nov. 6

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm, in conjunction with the United States Hockey League, has announced a 54-game regular-season schedule beginning in November.

The Storm will open the season Nov. 6 on the road at the Des Moines Buccaneers. The home opener is Nov. 14 against the Lincoln Stars at the Viaero Center.

The Storm will host all seven Western Conference foes throughout the course of the season.

The Storm’s longest streak of road games is five in mid-February. The Storm will have seven consecutive home games from Feb. 19 to March 6.

The schedule feature strictly intraconference play during the regular season, meaning that the Storm will not face any opponents from the USHL’s Eastern Conference.

Tri-City completed 48 games before last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tri-City held a 24-17-5-2 record at the time of the stoppage and was in fourth place in the Western Conference.

“After seven long months, we are excited to release the schedule for the 2020-21 season and look forward to welcoming Storms fans back to the Viaero Center,” said Vice President of Business Operations Mike Lucas.