Storm release 54-game slate starting Nov. 6

Storm puck

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm, in conjunction with the United States Hockey League, has announced a 54-game regular-season schedule beginning in November.

The Storm will open the season Nov. 6 on the road at the Des Moines Buccaneers. The home opener is Nov. 14 against the Lincoln Stars at the Viaero Center.

The Storm will host all seven Western Conference foes throughout the course of the season.

The Storm’s longest streak of road games is five in mid-February. The Storm will have seven consecutive home games from Feb. 19 to March 6.

The schedule feature strictly intraconference play during the regular season, meaning that the Storm will not face any opponents from the USHL’s Eastern Conference.

Tri-City completed 48 games before last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tri-City held a 24-17-5-2 record at the time of the stoppage and was in fourth place in the Western Conference.

“After seven long months, we are excited to release the schedule for the 2020-21 season and look forward to welcoming Storms fans back to the Viaero Center,” said Vice President of Business Operations Mike Lucas.

Home games begin at 7:05 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Home games played on Sundays will begin at 4:05 p.m.

Season tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 308-338-8144 or by visiting the Viaero Center box office. Information regarding single game tickets, broadcast schedule, and exhibition schedule will be released at a later date.

The Viaero Center box office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling 308-338-8144 or 308-338-8011.

Tri-City Storm Schedule

Friday, Nov. 6at Des Moines

Saturday, Nov. 7at Sioux City

Friday, Nov. 13at Omaha

Saturday, Nov. 14vs. Lincoln

Sunday, Nov. 15vs. Waterloo

Friday, Nov. 20vs. Fargo

Saturday, Nov. 21vs. Fargo

Saturday, Nov. 28at Lincoln

Friday, Dec. 4vs. Omaha

Sunday, Dec. 6vs. Sioux City

Friday, Dec. 11vs. Omaha

Friday, Dec. 18at Sioux City

Saturday, Dec. 19at Omaha

Saturday, Dec. 26at Lincoln

Thursday, Dec. 31vs. Lincoln

Saturday, Jan. 2at Lincoln

Friday, Jan. 8vs. Sioux City

Saturday, Jan. 9vs. Sioux City

Thursday, Jan. 14at Fargo

Friday, Jan. 15at Fargo

Saturday, Jan. 16at Fargo

Friday, Jan. 22 vs. Lincoln

Saturday, Jan. 23at Lincoln

Friday, Jan. 29vs. Omaha

Saturday, Jan. 30at Omaha

Friday, Feb. 5at Sioux Falls

Saturday, Feb. 6at Sioux Falls

Friday, Feb. 12at Des Moines

Saturday, Feb. 13at Waterloo

Sunday, Feb. 14at Waterloo

Friday, Feb. 19vs. Lincoln

Saturday, Feb. 20vs. Sioux Falls

Sunday, Feb. 21vs. Sioux Falls

Saturday, Feb. 27vs. Fargo

Sunday, Feb. 28vs. Sioux City

Friday, March 5vs. Waterloo

Saturday, March 6vs. Waterloo

Friday, March 12at Omaha

Saturday, March 13at Sioux City

Sunday, March 14at Waterloo

Friday, March 19vs. Sioux Falls

Saturday, March 20vs. Sioux Falls

Friday, March 26vs. Omaha

Saturday, March 27at Des Moines

Friday, April 2at Sioux Falls

Saturday, April 3at Sioux Falls

Sunday, April 9at Lincoln

Saturday, April 10vs. Lincoln

Friday, April 16vs. Des Moines

Saturday, April 17vs. Des Moines

Sunday, April 18vs. Des Moines

Wednesday, April 21at Sioux City

Friday, April 23vs. Omaha

Saturday, April 24at Omaha

