Storm add five players in dispersal draft

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm acquired five players through Monday’s USHL Dispersal Draft prompted by the suspension of play by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitals.
The Storm selected forwards Nikolai Mayorov, Mike Posma, Ryan Taylor, Jordan Tonelli and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.
“It is an unfortunate day and situation when we temporarily lose two teams in the league, but we look at this as a late opportunity to add potential pieces and talent to our training camp and team this season,” Storm general manager Jason Koehler said. “We were very happy with the results of today and we feel that we’ve made our club better, unfortunately, at the expense of two other clubs.”
Mayorov, 20, of Tyumen, Russia, was the RoughRiders’ leading scorer last season by netting 24 goals, and recording 13 assists in 39 games.
Posma, 18, of Pomona, New York, scored five goals and registered six assists for the RoughRiders offense in 43 games played last season. Posma previously announced a commitment to play at Boston College.
Taylor, 19, of St. Louis appeared in 23 games last season at Cedar Rapids following 14 games for the Sioux City Musketeers. Taylor scored seven goals and recorded three assists during the regular season. In 2018-19, he played for the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League, scoring 12 goals and recording 23 assists.
Tonelli, 20, of Armonk, New York, scored nine goals and recorded 26 assists during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for Cedar Rapids. Tonelli served as the captain for the RoughRiders last season and skated in 95 games for the RoughRiders during the past two seasons. He previously announced a commitment to play at Brown University.
Lamoureux, 16, of Hawkesbury, Ontario, scored two goals and recorded 12 assists last season for the Jonquière Élites of the Quebec Midget AAA league. He also scored five goals and recorded 16 assists for the Eastern Ontario Wild U15 AAA program during the 2018-19 season.
