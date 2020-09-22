Storm add five players in dispersal draft

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm acquired five players through Monday’s USHL Dispersal Draft prompted by the suspension of play by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitals.

The Storm selected forwards Nikolai Mayorov, Mike Posma, Ryan Taylor, Jordan Tonelli and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.

“It is an unfortunate day and situation when we temporarily lose two teams in the league, but we look at this as a late opportunity to add potential pieces and talent to our training camp and team this season,” Storm general manager Jason Koehler said. “We were very happy with the results of today and we feel that we’ve made our club better, unfortunately, at the expense of two other clubs.”

Mayorov, 20, of Tyumen, Russia, was the RoughRiders’ leading scorer last season by netting 24 goals, and recording 13 assists in 39 games.

Posma, 18, of Pomona, New York, scored five goals and registered six assists for the RoughRiders offense in 43 games played last season. Posma previously announced a commitment to play at Boston College.