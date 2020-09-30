Stars third at Adams Central golf meet

HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic finished third at the Adams Central Invitational golf tournament Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course.

The Stars shot a team score of 421 and had three players finish in the top 15.

Freshman Taylor McGuire shot a 101 to place ninth while Morgan Sheckler was 12th with a 102 and Madie Waggoner was 15th with a 108.

Also for Stars, Mia Homan had a season-best 110 and Sofia Hayes shot a 119.

KCHS competes Tuesday in the district tournament at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course.

Bluejays claim team title

RAVENNA — Ravenna won its own invitational on Tuesday, shooting a 414 team score with St. Paul second at 441, followed by Doniphan-Trumbull (445), Gibbon (454) and Arcadia/Loup City (467).

Ahna Jerabek of St. Paul won the tournament with a 97 while Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon was second with a 98.

Ravenna’s Whitney Hauge (100) and Gibbon’s Andrea Aguilar (100) finished fourth and fifth.