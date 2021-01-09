Sioux City hands Storm 4-1 loss

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a home game 4-1 to the Sioux City Musketeers Friday night at the Viaero Center.

Gavin Brindley scored Tri-City’s only goal in the loss. The Storm return to action tonight (Saturday) in a 7:05 rematch game against Sioux City.

Chase Bradley opened the scoring for Sioux City in the first three minutes. Bradley scored at 2:48 of the first period to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead. Justin Hryckowian recorded the assist on the goal. Brindley tied the game for the Storm at 11:27 of the first on a goal assisted by Steven Bellini.

Tri-City outshot Sioux City 8-7 in the first period.

Ben Steeves scored the only goal of the second period to give the Musketeers a 2-1 lead. Steeves goal was scored even-strength at 15:57 of the period. It was assisted by Ben Doran. Tri-City outshot Sioux City 11-8 in the second period.

Sioux City scored the only goals of the third period.

Brendan Olson netted his fourth goal of the season forty-one seconds into the period to give Sioux City a two goal lead. Minutes later, at 4:42 of the third, Ben Doran scored his first goal of the year to increase the Musketeer’s lead to 4-1. Akira Schmid made 21 saves on 22 shots to record the win in net.