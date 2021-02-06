Shelton beats Franklin with Willis’ 3 at buzzer

SHELTON — The Shelton girls had no plan, no play, no special scheme when they rebounded a missed free throw with 8.9 seconds left.

They did have MaKenna Willis.

Willis’ three-pointer from just to the right of the top of the key as time expired gave the Bulldogs a 39-38 victory over Franklin in Friday night’s Twin Valley Conference semifinal game at Shelton.

“I was hoping MaKenna would shoot it and then, when it left her fingers, I had a feeling it was in. She’s flat clutch. She’s hit some clutch shots,” Shelton coach Jeff Thober said.

Wills, who had hit a three-pointer with 9.9 seconds left, finished with 24 points, including six three-pointers. She had 13 points in the fourth quarter as Shelton overcame a 34-22 deficit in the last seven minutes.

The comeback started when she found Emmilly Berglund under the basket for a lay-in with 6:13 to play. Seconds later, Willis made a steal at midcourt and went in for a layup.

“That’s a good leadership. MaKenna Willis is a heck of a leader and she was cheering the girls on through the whole game. She kind of took over, too. ... She just got everyone to believe that they could still win it and they just kept fighting,” Thober said.