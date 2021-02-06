Shelton beats Franklin with Willis’ 3 at buzzer

SHELTON — The Shelton girls had no plan, no play, no special scheme when they rebounded a missed free throw with 8.9 seconds left.
They did have MaKenna Willis.
Willis’ three-pointer from just to the right of the top of the key as time expired gave the Bulldogs a 39-38 victory over Franklin in Friday night’s Twin Valley Conference semifinal game at Shelton.
“I was hoping MaKenna would shoot it and then, when it left her fingers, I had a feeling it was in. She’s flat clutch. She’s hit some clutch shots,” Shelton coach Jeff Thober said.
Wills, who had hit a three-pointer with 9.9 seconds left, finished with 24 points, including six three-pointers. She had 13 points in the fourth quarter as Shelton overcame a 34-22 deficit in the last seven minutes.
The comeback started when she found Emmilly Berglund under the basket for a lay-in with 6:13 to play. Seconds later, Willis made a steal at midcourt and went in for a layup.
“That’s a good leadership. MaKenna Willis is a heck of a leader and she was cheering the girls on through the whole game. She kind of took over, too. ... She just got everyone to believe that they could still win it and they just kept fighting,” Thober said.
It didn’t hurt that Franklin missed six of its last seven free throws after starting 10 for 10.
Those early free throws and the offensive rebounding of Abigail Yelkin staked the Flyers to a 22-11 halftime lead. Yelkin already had 10 points, mostly on follow shots, and she finished with 17 points. But Shelton’s pressure defense, especially in the fourth quarter, kept the ball out of her hands.
“We pressured them good the whole game but we either fouled them or they got loose or something. I thought we had a good chance at least to get something out of it and that worked out all right,” Thober said.
On the other bench, Franklin coach Adam Boettcher said, “We’ve lost three games just like this this year. The universe just doesn’t like us.”
Shelton will take on Blue Hill in the finals today (Saturday) at Hastings College. Blue Hill defeated Silver Lake in the other semifinal Friday night at Shelton.
Shelton 39, Franklin 38
Score by Quarters
Franklin (9-8)10 12 8 8 — 38
Shelton (16-3) 7 4 11 17 — 39
Franklin — Abigail Yelken 17, Taelyn Pritchard 6, Bailey Lennemann 6, Gryanah Hindal 5, Aalliyah Wisey 2, Kaitlyn Schurman 2.
Shelton — MaKenna Willis 24, Emmilly Berglund 6, Halie Clark 7, Sidney Gegg 2.