KEARNEY — Kearney Runza put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first three innings Thursday night on its way to a 12-5 win over North Platte.
But North Platte came back in the second game, scoring seven in the fourth to win 9-2 and salvage a split in the doubleheader at Memorial Field.
In the first game, Kearney outhit North Platte 13-6 and scored two in the first, six in the second and two in the third to take a 10-5 lead. Two more runs came home in the sixth to cap the victory.
Kearney didn’t have an extra-base hit in the game, but Layne Shiers, Connor Clevenger, Seth Stroh, Will Richter and Jaxon Worley had two hits each. Stroh drove in three runs.
Brayden Anderson was the winning pitcher in relief of Brandt Groskreutz.
In the second game, North Platte scored two in the first inning and never trailed as Kearney mustered only two hits, both doubles by Stroh.
Runza (21-7) will be back in action Tuesday, playing a doubleheader against Grand Island. The Kearney team closes out the season July 30 hosting a doubleheader against Hastings.