Ready to Run: With Hannah Godwin healthy, Bearcats aim for higher finish at state

KHS Cross Country

Senior Hannah Godwin (436), who was injured most of last year, returns to lead the Kearney High School girls cross country team.

 Buck Mahoney

KEARNEY — Dealing with adversity has been part of the Kearney High School girls cross country team recently.

Last year, the Bearcats were without No. 1 runner Hannah Godwin most of the season as she dealt with a hip injury. She returned to help the team qualify for the state meet where she finished 30th.

“She did everything she could to get herself ready for the state meet,” KHS coach Pat McFadden said. “She had a good state meet but I know it wasn’t what she thought at the beginning of the year she would be able to do.”

Proof in point, with a couple more weeks of healing and training, she was the third Nebraska girl to finish at the Nike Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“She’s been looking sensational. ... She’s been biting at the bit. She missed most of her cross country season last year, and her track season. I see her motivated to really do well,” McFadden said.

Now there’s another adverse condition to deal with, the coronavirus pandemic that already has forced the cancellation of the team’s first meet of the year, the Omaha Burke Invitational. Even with that looming over the season, McFadden believes his team is ready to break out.

“The way the kids are dealing with this, it’s been impressive,” he said.

They’ve done what’s been asked of them at school, practicing social distancing as much as they can, wearing masks and still managing to do their classroom studies.

“Our cross country team is the same. They’ve taken everything in stride and are working hard,” he said.

The Bearcats return five runners from last year’s state meet squad. Godwin and Emma Bond are the returning seniors, Beatrice Lebsack and Emma Bonsall are juniors and Maggie Trenkle is a sophomore.

The losses to graduation were Grace Bonsall and Kayla Poggioli, who were “good ones,” according to McFadden. “Those two were fixtures on our varsity for some time.”

With 30 girls on the team, McFadden is confident there will be runners making a strong effort to replace the departed seniors.

“The girls are excited, they’ve worked hard all summer long as they always do,” McFadden said. “If we stay healthy, keep working hard, and COVID doesn’t make a U-turn on us, we’re ready to go.”

Kearney High boys

The Bearcats will have a very veteran squad with most of the varsity lineup returning.

Kearney finished ninth at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet and sixth in the district. However, most of those runners return with experience and an added year of strength and maturity.

Back for another year are seniors Micah Torres, Matthew Dahlke, Trapper Fryda, Aranim Louis and Sam Lewis, and juniors Cisco Rivas and Charlie Shea.

Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic will be hindered by small numbers this year, but will be led by three-time state qualifier Grace Oberg, who finished 13th last year.

The boys team returns everyone from last year.

