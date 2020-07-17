OMAHA — Millard South limited Kearney Post 52’s offensive opportunities on Friday afternoon.
Millard South strung together runs in the final four innings of the first game of the doubleheader to prevail 8-0 against Post 52 in Omaha. After Post 52 tallied four hits in the first contest, they showed a better approach at the plate in the second game despite falling 6-2 to Millard South.
In Game 1, Post 52 (12-13-1) allowed Millard South to score a run with two outs in the third inning. Millard South then added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to defeat Post 52 in the first contest. Brodie Arnold tallied two of Post 52’s four hits in Game 1.
In the second game, Post 52 found themselves behind right away, as Millard South pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Millard South added an additional run in the fourth inning when a base hit drove in one run.
Luke Wegner drove in one run on a single and Jais Gappa smacked a one-run double to left field for Post 52’s lone runs of the game.
Post 52 hosts Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today (Saturday).