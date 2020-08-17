Kearney High
Class A
Coach: J.D. Carson (6th year)
Last year at State: 8th place
Outlook: The Bearcats return a solid core with three experienced golfers. Mix in a handful of players from a good junior varsity team who easily could have competed at the varsity level last year, the team hopes to compete for a top-10 finish at state again this year.
Returning State Qualifiers:
Betsey Lewis, Sr.
Eve Edwards, Sr.
Hannah Lydiatt, Jr.
Kearney Catholic
Class C
Last Year at State: Tied for third.
Coach: Amanda Roberts (3rd year)
Outlook: The Stars have a young team hoping to build on success of recent years.
Returning State Qualifiers:
Morgan Sheckler, Sr.
Madie Waggoner, So.
Other Returning Letterwinners:
Alexandra Splittgerber, Jr.
Mia Homan, So.
Sofia Hayes, So.
Madi Hasket, So.
Holdrege
Class B
Last Year at State: Did not qualify
No other information available
Lexington
Class B
Coach: Lauren Daberkow
Last Year at State: Did not qualify
Outlook: Lexington has no seniors on its roster but looks to be much improved. The squad has an ambitious schedule and coach Lauren Daberkow expects everyone on the team will have a chance to play a lot and should gain a lot of experience and be competitive in the conference and districts.
Returning Letterwinners:
Zoey Salem
Abbie Owens
O’Brasia Amos
Minden
Class C
Last Year at State: Did not qualify
Coaches: Katie Jorgensen and Whitney Maulsby (3rd years)
Outlook: Minden is expected to have one of it’s strongest teams in the past few years and has set highgoals and hopes to bring home more individual hardware with the ultimate goal to to place in multiple meets wit\h a shot at qualifying for state.
Returning Letterwinners
Analisia Mendoza, Sr.
Kaylee Smith, Jr.
Colbee Land, Jr.
Gibbon
Class C
Coach: Carolyn Reinertson (3rd year)
Last Year at State: Did not qualify.
Outlook: With an inexperienced team, the Buffs are simply trying to make strides up the ladder. Three girls earned medals at meets last year, which was a positive step forward. The keys to making positive steps are staying patient and working hard every day (especially on the short game) to reduce big numbers on the scorecard.
Returning Letterwinners
Daniela Corona, Sr.
Andrea Aguilar, Jr.
Melany Vasquez, Jr.
Maribel Gutierrez, Jr.
Jiromi Corona, So.
Ravenna
Class C
Coach: Allison Yendra
Last Year at State: Did not qualify
Returning State Qualifier
No other information available.
Whitney Hauge, Sr.