Hub Territory Cross Country Preview Capsules

Kearney High
Class A
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify; Girls finished 12th.
Coach: Steve Nannen (Boys-2nd year), Pat McFadden (Girls)
Returning State Qualifiers (Girls): Hannah Godwin, Sr.; Emma Bond, Sr.; Beatrice Lebsack, Jr.; Emma Bonsall, Jr.; Maggie Trenkle, So.
Returning Letterwinners (Boys): Micah Torres, Sr.; Matthew Dahlke, Sr.; Cisco Rivas, Jr.; Trapper Fryda, Sr.; Aranim Louis, Sr.; Sam Lewis, Sr.; Charlie Shea, Jr.
Lexington
Class B
Last Year at State: Boys finished second; Girls finished fourth.
Coach: Sam Jilka.
Outlook: The Minutemaids, powered by the talents of state medalists Kennadi Ureste and Kayla Barrios will be seeking to return to the state competition and improve on their fourth-place team finish. Ureste and Barrios put in a strong summer training routine which has helped establish their base leading into the season. The Minutemen are hungry and ready to reload their talent from the graduating group that obtained three Class B state runner-up trophies in the past three years. Five freshmen runners were part of the boys middle school state champion team of 2019 and as they gain experience and strength will be contributors to the team’s success.
Returning State Qualifiers (Girls): Kennedi Ureste, Jr.; Kayla Barrios, Jr.; Marissa Garcia, So.; Janet Aguado, Sr.
Returning State Qualifiers (Boys): Miles Decker, Sr.; Elmer Sotelo, Sr.; Garrett Converse, Jr.
Other Returning Letterwinners: Alexis Ureste, Sr.
Elm Creek/Overton
Class C
Last Year at State: Did not qualify.
No information availalbe.
Gibbon
Class C
Last Year at State: Boys placed 14th; Girls finished 13th in Class D.
Coach: Leon Stall.
Outlook: Only one senior graduated from the girls team that ran at state last year, and the Buffs moved up to Class C this year.
Returning State Qualifiers (Girls): Lindsay Wilkens, Jr.; Alissa Bailey, Sr.; Taylor Schubauer, Sr.; Marlene Avina, Sr.; Aleah Onate, Jr.
Returning State Qualifiers (Boys): Kaleb Pickel, Jr.; Andres Aquilar, Jr.; Jose Escandon, Jr.; Emanuel Martinez-Garcia, So.; Levi Gillming, Jr.
Holdrege
Class C
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
Coach: Steph Fuehrer (11th year)
Outlook: Fuehrer is “guardedly optimistic” as she has a great group of runners who could surprise people.
Returning State Qualifiers: Lacy Biltoft, Sr.; Bryant Fulmer, Sr.
Other Returning Letterwinners: Kade Kowanda, Jr.; Justin Galus, So.
Kearney Catholic
Class C
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
Coach: Don Liess
Returning State Qualifiers: Grace Oberg, Sr.
Other Returning Letterwinners (Boys): Nathan Hakl, Sr.; Alex Hewitt, Sr.; Jake Svec, Sr.; Joseph Vanderbeek, Sr.; Nate Volker, Sr.; Sam Luther, So.
Minden
Class C
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
Coach: Shawn Wheelock (12th year)
Outlook: The Minden boys, the defending Southwest Conference champions, return a strong junior class that has high expectations and has had a great summer of training. The Whippet girls return two state qualifiers, three-time qualifier Abby Rehtus and Jessie Hurt, who placed 10th last year as freshman. Wheelock believes it should be a pretty competitive team that is very coachable and willing to work hard to accomplish its goals.
Returning State Qualifiers: Abby Rehtus, Sr.; Jessie Hurt, So.
Returning Letterwinners (Boys): Konner Verbeck, Jr.; Charlie Hurt, Jr.; Cooper Land, Jr.; Conner Carpenter, Jr.: Zack Froid, Jr.; Alex Brais, So.
Returning Letterwinners (Girls): Alaina Suchsland, Sr.; Carrin Gramke, Jr.; Brenna Bules, So.
Amherst
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
Coach: Tessa Dobish (8th year)
Outlook: The Broncos lost their state qualifier, Grace Whaley, for this season but have some promising girls who can step up and help out in the team scoring. The boys’ roster expanded this summer and they have been running well.
Returning State Qualifiers: Reagen Gallaway, So.
Other Returning Letterwinners (Girls): Bre Suhr, Jr.; Taleah Thomas, Jr.; Trissa Chavez, So.
Returning Letterwinners (Boys): Wes Christiansen, Sr.; Cooper Johnson, Sr.; Tanner Thomsen, Sr.; Trevor Klingelhoefer, Jr.;Austin Salter, Jr.
Ansley/Litchfield
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
Coach: Troy Schirmer (6th year)
Outlook: A good group of seniors has created some excitement for the Spartans. Some of them have gotten a taste of the state meet and that will be a driving force for them to get back and make a run for a medal.
Returning State Qualifiers: Harley Myers, Sr.; Collin Arehart, Sr.
Other Returning Letterwinners (Boys): David Lewis, Sr.; Taylor Haines, Sr.
Returning Letterwinner (Girls): Jocelyn Ambriz, So.
Axtell
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys claimed the Class D state championship; Girls finished 17th in Class D.
Coach: Joe Philippi (3rd year)
Outlook: The Wildcats graduated three of the top four runners on last year’s state championship team including state runner-up Lincoln Trent. Senior Jaron Bergstom, who was third, returns to lead the way. Qwentin Kappleman, a three-time state qualifier from Ainsworth and a top-20 finisher last year, will join the team. All four girls who ran at state last year return.
Returning State Qualifiers (Boys): Jaron Bergstrom, Sr.; Qwentin Kappleman, Sr.; Jon Lorenzo, Jr.; Cooper Miller, So.
Returning State Qualifiers (Girls): Trinity Houchin, So.; Aubrie Erickson, Jr.; Nicole Beck, Jr.; Cali Vandiest, Sr.
Other Returning Letterwinners (Boys): Zach Arner, So.; Cody Arner, So.
Bertrand/Loomis
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
No information provided.
Ravenna
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys placed 13th; Girls finished fifth.
Coach: Tiffany Jacobsen (4th year)
Outlook: Ravenna’s girls finished fourth last year with just four runners and all return this year, including senior Kacy Dethlefs, who finished fourth. Based on that, the girls are approaching the season with high goals. The boys have a smaller team that is expected to do well.
Returning State Qualifiers (Girls): Kacey Dethlefs, Sr.; Alivia Roger, Jr.; McKenzie Greenland, So.; Shavanna Douglas, Sr.
Returnign State Qualifiers (Boys): Elijah Schroeder, Jr.; Collin Hadwiger, Sr.; Gary Bitz, So.
Other Returning Letterwinners: Karson Paitz, Sr.
S-E-M
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
No information availalbe.
Shelton
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys finished fourth, Girls did not qualify.
Outlook: Shelton’s boys are coming off one of their best seasons ever but were hit hard by graduation.
Returning State Qualifiers (Boys): Steven Snyder, Jr.; Xavier Hellerich, So.; Coby Reutzel, Jr.
Wilcox-Hildreth
Class D
Last Year at State: Boys did not qualify, Girls did not qualify.
No information available.
