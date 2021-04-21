Hildreth great Glenwood Einspahr inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Glenwood Einspahr led the Hildreth Greyhounds to the state basketball championships in 1949 and 1950. He also tied for the team championship at the state track meet.
Him, by himself.
“My dad was truly a very special athlete for his era,” Glenwood’s son, Blaine, said during Glenwood’s induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Glenwood, now 90, didn’t make the trip from his Missouri home to the induction ceremony Sunday in Lincoln. The ceremony had been delayed 6 ½ months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“He’ll be the first to tell you he’s just a little slower now,” Blaine said.
The elder Einspahr was fast in his day. He won the 100- and 220-yard dashes at the 1950 state track meet as well as the long jump. Those performances garnered enough points to tie Taylor for the Class D championship, Hildreth’s only state track championship.
At the time, Hildreth didn’t have a track team, a track, a track coach or even a football field, Blaine said, but Glenwood approached basketball coach Joe Sukovaty, and asked if he could compete in track. Given the OK, and a pair of track shoes, Glenwood competed in three meets — an invitational in Kearney, the district meet at Hastings and the state meet. At Hastings, he set a state record in the 220.
“My dad’s uniform was a pair of blue gym shorts and a white t-shirt,” Blaine said.
While track didn’t have a lot of cache in Hildreth, basketball certainly did.
The Greyhounds under Sukovaty were a small-school dynasty, winning four state championships from 1944 to 1951, and making six state tournament trips in the 1940s.
In the four years that Einspahr played for the Greyhounds, they went 93-8, Blaine said, losing in the state final in 1948, winning the state title in 1949 and losing in overtime in the semifinals in 1950.
In the 1949 quarterfinal, Einspahr set a state tournament scoring record with 34 points. Hildreth finished that year 27-0.
The Hall of Fame also induced Eddyville graduate Elroy Pierce on Sunday. Pierce was honored for his 50 years of coaching, primarily in track and field, Much of his tenure was at Eustis where he led the Eustis-Farnam girls track team to a streak of 33 consecutive invitational championships, including state championships in 1991, 1993 and 1994.
Pierce will be honored at a reception at the Eustis Fair Building from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 1.
Another inductee Sunday was former Kearney Catholic coach Jerome Skrdla, who led the Stars’ girls basketball team to back-to-back state championships and 55-game winning streak in the mid-1980s. Skrdla also coached the KCHS boys to a state track championship and led the football team to the state semifionals.
@HubSports_Buck