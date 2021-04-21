Hildreth great Glenwood Einspahr inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Glenwood Einspahr led the Hildreth Greyhounds to the state basketball championships in 1949 and 1950. He also tied for the team championship at the state track meet.

Him, by himself.

“My dad was truly a very special athlete for his era,” Glenwood’s son, Blaine, said during Glenwood’s induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Glenwood, now 90, didn’t make the trip from his Missouri home to the induction ceremony Sunday in Lincoln. The ceremony had been delayed 6 ½ months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’ll be the first to tell you he’s just a little slower now,” Blaine said.

The elder Einspahr was fast in his day. He won the 100- and 220-yard dashes at the 1950 state track meet as well as the long jump. Those performances garnered enough points to tie Taylor for the Class D championship, Hildreth’s only state track championship.