2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Coaches Announced
LINCOLN — Former Gibbon coach Mark McLaughlin has been named the head coach of the South team for the 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
McLaughlin, who led Gibbon High School to five state playoff appearances and two district titles, now coaches at Platteview High School.
“To be selected as the head coach of the most prestigious and iconic high school sporting event that our state offers, honored is an understatement,” McLaughlin said in a release from the Shrine Bowl office. “As Nebraskans, we are passionate about our love for the game of football. We are also well known for caring about our neighbors and doing what we can to lend a helping hand. The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is a perfect blend of these two things. I am incredibly excited for this opportunity and to be part of that.”
McLaughlin selected current Gibbon coach Jeff Montgomery as one of his assistants.
Also on the South staff are Dustin Kronhofman of Arapahoe, Tony Janssen of Auburn, Tim Clemenger of Papillion/La Vista South and Jordan Bald of Platteview.
Columbus Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen will lead the North team. Starting his 24th year of teaching and coaching, Frenzen was named a Top 15 National Coach for US Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach Award in 2016. As a teacher, coach, and administrator at Columbus Lakeview, he continues to develop a leadership model that helps create empowerment among his teams.
His staff includes Mike Kayl of Gretna, Judson Hall of Scottsbluff, Russ Plager of Wayne, Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Columbus Lakeview.
“I am very honored and humbled to be selected to lead the North team in the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl. This game has always been the marquee all-star match-up featuring Nebraska’s best football talent,” Frenzen said. “To have a chance to lead our top-tier student-athletes on and beyond the field is an experience that every Nebraska high school football coach strives for.”
The 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney on June 5, 2021.
All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.