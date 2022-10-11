Axtell sweeps Pleasanton, advances in Fort Kearny tourney

OVERTON — Axtell advanced to the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament with a 25-22, 25-15 sweep of Pleasanton, outlasting the Bulldogs with key late runs.

The Wildcats will take on top-seeded Overton tonight at Kearney Catholic, following the other semifinal match between Amherst and S-E-M that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday’s championship final is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kearney High School.

In the opening set Monday night, Pleasanton jumped ahead with an early 4-0 run, and later extended it to an 8-5 lead. Axtell tied it up at 9, before a tight middle portion of the set. Axtell hopped ahead 15-14, then put together a run to close the set, increasing the lead to 21-15.

“We made some errors that weren’t typical of us,” Pleasanton head coach Shane Nordby said. We sent some free balls out of bounds. I think we were trying too hard to be perfect with it, and against a good team we have to take some chances and play cleaner.”

Pleasanton clawed back for a chance down 24-22, but a block went wide to send the set to Axtell.

The second set started similarly tight, even getting into a deadlock at 9. Like the opening set, Pleasanton’s defense led to long rallies, which Axtell survived with a strong passing game.

Then Axtell flipped the momentum with a 14-3 run.

“That was our serving in that section,” Axtell head coach Brad Nelson said. “Audrey (Nelson) was serving at that point and she had an excellent service run.”

In the midst of the run, Pleasanton faced more adversity when Regan Weisdorfer exited the game with an ankle injury after colliding with a teammate near the net.

“We haven’t experienced that, we’ve always had her on the floor so we haven’t practiced that situation,” Nordby said. “This team doesn’t quit, everybody is going to do their best no matter what the situation.”

“Weisendorf going out of their game affected their passing too on that run,” Nelson said.

The Bulldogs fought hard, but Axtell closed out the set for a 25-15 victory.

“We’re going to have to play a little cleaner, we’re going to have to be smarter in ball placement,” Nelson said. “We know that tomorrow and Thursday are going to be tough, but playing those teams makes you better and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Senior Lexi Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 17 kills and two blocks while hitting .471.