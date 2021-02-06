Ansley/Litchfield edge Loomis to advance to FKC final

KEARNEY— It was a battle of possessions between Loomis and Ansley-Litchfield boys basketball teams on Friday night. And despite leading most of the game, the Spartans overcame adversity along the way. The Spartans survived Loomis 61-60 and move on to the finals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.

The Spartans’ top scorer Tycen Bailey fouled out early in the third quarter after being called with a personal foul and then a technical foul. Then Jeffrey Cunningham stepped up, knocking down three pointers and coming up clutch at the free-throw line to seal the deal. He led the Spartans with 15 points. Two more Spartans finished in double figures — Leyton Rohde with 14 points and Caden Holm with 13.

“I’m just so proud of our guys. Tycen was our leading scorer and he had foul trouble all night and left early,” Spartans’ coach Matt Drew said after the game. “That led the rest of the top six guys to step up. I said before the game that our biggest strength is we have a great team and we trust each other and the way we played together was awesome.”