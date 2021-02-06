Ansley/Litchfield edge Loomis to advance to FKC final

KEARNEY— It was a battle of possessions between Loomis and Ansley-Litchfield boys basketball teams on Friday night. And despite leading most of the game, the Spartans overcame adversity along the way. The Spartans survived Loomis 61-60 and move on to the finals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.
The Spartans’ top scorer Tycen Bailey fouled out early in the third quarter after being called with a personal foul and then a technical foul. Then Jeffrey Cunningham stepped up, knocking down three pointers and coming up clutch at the free-throw line to seal the deal. He led the Spartans with 15 points. Two more Spartans finished in double figures — Leyton Rohde with 14 points and Caden Holm with 13.
“I’m just so proud of our guys. Tycen was our leading scorer and he had foul trouble all night and left early,” Spartans’ coach Matt Drew said after the game. “That led the rest of the top six guys to step up. I said before the game that our biggest strength is we have a great team and we trust each other and the way we played together was awesome.”
The Spartans got off to a hot start with back-to-back three-pointers and went on a 10-2 run. Loomis then had a run of its own and got as close as three points. The Wolves also got into foul trouble early on with Aden Lovitt. Both teams combined for 15 fouls in the first half of the physical matchup as both teams kept fighting for the ball and putting their bodies on the line.
After holding a 25-17 lead, Rohde knocked down a three-pointer from the wing with only five minutes before halftime, giving the Spartans a 28-17 lead.
Lovitt, who had five points in the first half, then had the hot hand for Loomis. He finished the night with 29 points. He knocked a few jumpers from behind the arc, including a four-point play and another three-pointer in the final seconds even though time ran out. Quinn Johnson picked up a double-double performance with 15 points and 10 boards.
“I thought we played really hard, They never gave up,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “They got put in the hole right away and I thought they fought back really well. We kind of fought that battle and every time we would kind of get it close, they pull away a bit but I was proud of how are kids played and kept fighting, kept playing hard. We got it close. They made their free throws, we didn’t down the stretch. I think we got ourselves in a big a hole to start with.”
The Spartans will take on Amherst today (Saturday) at 8 p.m. at the Viaero Center. Loomis will play Elm Creek in the consolation game, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.
n A/L 61, Loomis 60
Score by Quarters
Loomis (15-3)8 9 19 24 — 60
AL(16-2)15 13 15 18 — 61
Loomis: Shay Swanson 8, Quin Johnson 15, Aden Lovitt 29, Clay Meyer 8.
Ansley-Litchfield: Jefferey Cunningham 15, Calvin Finley 7, Jackson Henry 5, Tycen Bailey 5, Cade Holm 13, Leyton Rohde 14.