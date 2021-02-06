Amherst advances to FKC final after beating Elm Creek

KEARNEY — The Amherst boys focused on attacking the basket and playing tough defense as the Broncos beat Elm Creek, 54-42.

With the win the Broncos advance to the finals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament against Ansley-Litchfield at 8 p.m. today (Saturday).

Amherst led the whole game and played aggressive defensive, limiting the Buffaloes’ top shooters’ success. Offensively, Tanner Thomsen led the Broncos, finishing with 13 points. Colton Vavra added 11 points and Kalon Rohde picked up 10.

Ethan Eloe had the hot hand in the third quarter as he knocked down a pair of treys coming off the bench, finishing the night with nine points.

“That’s what Ethan does. He is just a spark plug for us coming off the bench,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “On a lot of other teams he could be the starter, but we really like his role coming off the bench. He really gives us an extra boost. The same with his brother, Nolan, who came into the game.”

Amherst kept Elm Creek grounded. It was all according to Rippen’s game plan on Friday night,