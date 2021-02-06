Amherst advances to FKC final after beating Elm Creek

KEARNEY — The Amherst boys focused on attacking the basket and playing tough defense as the Broncos beat Elm Creek, 54-42.
With the win the Broncos advance to the finals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament against Ansley-Litchfield at 8 p.m. today (Saturday).
Amherst led the whole game and played aggressive defensive, limiting the Buffaloes’ top shooters’ success. Offensively, Tanner Thomsen led the Broncos, finishing with 13 points. Colton Vavra added 11 points and Kalon Rohde picked up 10.
Ethan Eloe had the hot hand in the third quarter as he knocked down a pair of treys coming off the bench, finishing the night with nine points.
“That’s what Ethan does. He is just a spark plug for us coming off the bench,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “On a lot of other teams he could be the starter, but we really like his role coming off the bench. He really gives us an extra boost. The same with his brother, Nolan, who came into the game.”
Amherst kept Elm Creek grounded. It was all according to Rippen’s game plan on Friday night,
“I talked about limiting their transition points. If we could do that, then we have a good chance,” he said. “We tried to limit (Trey) Miner as much as we could. He averaged 20 points a game. ... We were in that box-and-one on him and our kids really followed the game plan in what went over during the practice. We knew we had to limit them in transition and I thought our kids did a very good job in doing that.”
Elm Creek kept fighting and kept it at seven, which came from a three-point bucket by Trent Watkins in the fourth quarter.
Troy Brumels was Elm Creek’s top scorer with 13 points. He was the only player to reach double figures for the Buffs. Trey Miner finished with nine points.
Elm Creek will take on Loomis in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
n Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42
Score by Quarters
EC (13-3)6 12 8 16 - 42
AM (17-2)13 12 11 18 - 54
Amherst: Tanner Thomsen 13, Coleton Vavra 11, Kalon Rohde 10, Ethan Eloe 9, Tayje Hadwiger 5, Nolan Eloe 4, Scout Simmons 2.
Elm Creek: Beau Knapp 3, Troy Brumels 13, Trey Miner 9, Brandon Nuhfer 7, Trent Watkins 6, Carter Erickson 2, Shay Hubbard 2.