2-a-Days: Overton girls have spots to fill

“We will lose some of our height so that will affect our play. However, we have many scrappy quick players that will need to contribute this next year.”

With the graduation losses by Overton, Pleasanton and Elm Creek, last year’s front-runners in the FKC, Ryan acknowledges that a lot of teams have newfound confidence.

She’s among them.

“I am confident that we will remain top contenders in our conference and district play. Our team has experience playing together and we still have a couple of big offensive players coming back,” she said.

Football

While the Overton volleyball team basked in a wealth of seniors last year, the Eagles’ football team saw the other side of the coin.

A big senior class the year before, the coronavirus pandemic and injuries beset the Eagles. By the end of the year, first-year coach Marcus Harvey was starting six freshmen on both sides of the ball.

“We had a lot of 14-year-olds going against 18-year-olds,” Harvey said.

That didn’t work out so well last year as the Eagles went 2-6. However, they hope the payoff comes this year and in the upcoming years.