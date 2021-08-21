2-a-Days: Overton girls have spots to fill

OVERTON — If not for Pleasanton, Overton’s girls would have enjoyed one of the legendary eras of the school’s sports history.
The Eagles went 28-3 last year and finished third at the state volleyball tournament in Class C.
They’ve finished in the top two in the Fort Kearny Conference the past five years.
But this will be a rebuilding year after graduating six seniors including Kearney Hub All-Region players Hailey Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund.
“We will have a small team since we lost so many seniors and have a very small freshman group coming out,” said coach Hayley Ryan, who is entering her 20th year with the Eagles. “We have a strong sophomore class that will be stepping in and competing for us. We have a couple of returning players that will be seniors next year that have seen a lot of court time.”
Returning starters for Overton include 5-3 senior right side/defensive specialist Addison Luther, 5-7 senior outside hitter Kenzie Scheele and 5-9 sophomore hitter/setter JoLee Ryan.
Other returning letter winners are junior outside hitter Ella Luther, sophomore outside/setter Ashlyn Florell and sophomore middle hitter Natalie Wood.
“Our team has learned a lot and has had very competitive practices and games with the team that we had last year,” coach Ryan said. “They are seasoned in playing with some great teammates from last year.
“We will lose some of our height so that will affect our play. However, we have many scrappy quick players that will need to contribute this next year.”
With the graduation losses by Overton, Pleasanton and Elm Creek, last year’s front-runners in the FKC, Ryan acknowledges that a lot of teams have newfound confidence.
She’s among them.
“I am confident that we will remain top contenders in our conference and district play. Our team has experience playing together and we still have a couple of big offensive players coming back,” she said.
Football
While the Overton volleyball team basked in a wealth of seniors last year, the Eagles’ football team saw the other side of the coin.
A big senior class the year before, the coronavirus pandemic and injuries beset the Eagles. By the end of the year, first-year coach Marcus Harvey was starting six freshmen on both sides of the ball.
“We had a lot of 14-year-olds going against 18-year-olds,” Harvey said.
That didn’t work out so well last year as the Eagles went 2-6. However, they hope the payoff comes this year and in the upcoming years.
Back to run the show from the quarterback spot is Brian Fleischman, who passed for 347 yards as a freshman.
Speedster Will Kulhanek, another sophomore, returns after rushing for 704 yards last year.
Senior statesman, and one of the few seniors on the team, Wyatt Ryan was last year’s leading receiver (307 yards) and tackler. He averaged more than 14 tackles per game, earning All-Hub Territory honors at linebacker.
Linebacker Dawson Anderson and lineman Dalton Carlson are the other seniors on the team.
Other returning starters are sophomore running back/safety Alex Banzhaf, sophomore tight end/linebacker Dylan Poosche and junior lineman Max Manzo.