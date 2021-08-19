2-a-Days: Lexington girls hope to take the next step that leads to state volleyball tournament

LEXINGTON — The Lexington volleyball team has one goal in mind: a return to the state tournament.

The Minutemaids have reached the district final two years in a row, only to be shut out, but with seven starters returning from last year’s 17-17 team, the state tournament drought that’s lasted since 2000, could come to an end.

“We are a veteran squad returning all starters but one,” coach Samantha Hammond said. “I really look forward to gains that this team continues to make to become an offensive team. We have always been a good ball-control team and great at defense but we need to continue to build on our offense.”

Setter Liah Haines runs the offense. An honorable mention All-Central Conference pick, the 5-8 senior averaged 21 assists and 1.4 ace serves per game. For her career, she has more than 1,750 assists.

Cordelia Harbison, a 5-8 senior outside hitter committed to UNK, was one of two juniors named to the all-conference first team. She averaged 13 kills and 11 digs per game.

Brisa Garcia, a 5-5 senior defensive specialist earned third-team all-conference honors last season as she recorded her 1,000th career dig.