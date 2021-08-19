2-a-Days: Lexington girls hope to take the next step that leads to state volleyball tournament

LEXINGTON — The Lexington volleyball team has one goal in mind: a return to the state tournament.
The Minutemaids have reached the district final two years in a row, only to be shut out, but with seven starters returning from last year’s 17-17 team, the state tournament drought that’s lasted since 2000, could come to an end.
“We are a veteran squad returning all starters but one,” coach Samantha Hammond said. “I really look forward to gains that this team continues to make to become an offensive team. We have always been a good ball-control team and great at defense but we need to continue to build on our offense.”
Setter Liah Haines runs the offense. An honorable mention All-Central Conference pick, the 5-8 senior averaged 21 assists and 1.4 ace serves per game. For her career, she has more than 1,750 assists.
Cordelia Harbison, a 5-8 senior outside hitter committed to UNK, was one of two juniors named to the all-conference first team. She averaged 13 kills and 11 digs per game.
Brisa Garcia, a 5-5 senior defensive specialist earned third-team all-conference honors last season as she recorded her 1,000th career dig.
Other returning letter winners are 5-7 senior outside hitter Taylor Woehrle, 5-5 senior defensive specialist Sarah Treffer, 5-6 defensive specialist Haley Hernandez and 5-8 junior middle hitter Reese Kuecker.
“We are hoping to bring some speed to our setting to try to use our speed to beat the block. We will still be on the smaller side, which causes us to really rely on speed and deception to work around the big blocks that we will see,” Hammond said.
Football
Four returning starters on the offensive line, plus a returnee at quarterback and a total of 17 lettermen give the Lexington football team hopes of improving on last year’s 3-5 record.
Coach Jeff Rowan, who is starting his ninth year, said he expects the experience in the offensive line will bleed into other positions and the “defensive line and linebackers will be much improved as well.”
Isaac Scharff, a senior lineman, is the only two-way starter back for the Minutemen.
Other starters returning on the offensive line are seniors Ismael Ayala and Manuel Ortega and junior Jackson Konrad.
Junior quarterback Kaden West is back while on defense, the Minutemen return senior linebacker Freddy Vargas and defensive lineman James Hernandez, a senior.
Other returning lettermen are junior quarterback/safety Deven Naylor, senior wide receiver Angel Molina, junior running back/linebacker Landen Johnson, junior running back/linebacker Levi Kopf, senior running back/linebacker Hunter Stewart, senior defensive back Leo Martinez, senior wide receiver/linebacker JaeDee Rasmussen and junior tight end/linebacker Levi Converse.