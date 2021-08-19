2-a-Days: Holdrege Dusters football, volleyball look to improve

HOLDREGE — For the Holdrege Dusters, competition begins at home.
“With only seven seniors and a lot of younger classmen, we expect to have a lot of competition at each position,” second-year Holdrege coach Jacob McLain said.
The Dusters went 2-7 last year, but saw a number of players get valuable playing time, starting with quarterback Jackson Hinrichs.
A 6-foot, 170-pound junior Hinrichs passed for more than 1,200 yards last season and ran for another 400. He scored three touchdowns and passed for seven.
Classmate Jaydan Janssen (5-10, 160) was the second-leading receiver and third-leading rusher and tackler.
Other returning starters are junior middle linebacker Kenneth Kirwan (5-9, 170), senior outside linebacker Mason Marquardt (5-5, 170), senior lineman Carson Scheele (5-10, 190), junior offensive lineman Gabe Yochum (5-9, 180), senior tight end/defensive end Max Hunter (5-11, 175), senior outside linebacker Jeremiah Johnson (5-7, 150) and junior defensive back Wyatt Hanson (5-7, 140).
Other returning lettermen are senior wide receiver/linebacker Trace Anderson (6-2, 180), junior running back/defensive back Trey Wolf (5-8, 150), junior running back/linebacker Hayden Holt (5-7, 150), senior offensive lineman/linebacker Carver Powers (5-9, 160), junior lineman Max Dutcher (6-1, 215), senior lineman Deven Anderson (6-1, 220), junior wide receiver/linebacker Cole Guthrie (6-1, 180) and junior wide receiver/linebacker Harrison Skiles (5-10, 165).
“We have a lot of guys that want to be good at football and want to get on the field,” McLain said. “We have a decent amount of underclassmen that will push our upperclassmen for playing time.”
Volleyball
First-year coach Ryan Birner was greeted by a veteran squad upon his arrival at Holdrege.
“I am extremely lucky to have inherited the group I have for my first year as a varsity coach,” Birner said. “We are a team that has a lot of leadership, athleticism and potential to improve from the last couple of years. I am excited to see how well these girls can compete this year.”
Seven players, who saw extensive action on last year’s 6-23 team, return, including McKenna Ortgiesen, a 6-foot senior blocker who was honorable mention All-Central Conference last year.
Other returning starters are 5-9 senior setter Mallory Pfeifer, 5-10 senior middle blocker Brooklyn Berney, 5-9 senior outside hitter Megan Belgum, 5-9 junior outside hitter Bradie Medina, 5-4 junior back-row player Lorna Weides and 5-8 sophomore right-side hitter Avery Hurlbert.