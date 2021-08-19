2-a-Days: Holdrege Dusters football, volleyball look to improve

“We have a lot of guys that want to be good at football and want to get on the field,” McLain said. “We have a decent amount of underclassmen that will push our upperclassmen for playing time.”

Volleyball

First-year coach Ryan Birner was greeted by a veteran squad upon his arrival at Holdrege.

“I am extremely lucky to have inherited the group I have for my first year as a varsity coach,” Birner said. “We are a team that has a lot of leadership, athleticism and potential to improve from the last couple of years. I am excited to see how well these girls can compete this year.”

Seven players, who saw extensive action on last year’s 6-23 team, return, including McKenna Ortgiesen, a 6-foot senior blocker who was honorable mention All-Central Conference last year.

Other returning starters are 5-9 senior setter Mallory Pfeifer, 5-10 senior middle blocker Brooklyn Berney, 5-9 senior outside hitter Megan Belgum, 5-9 junior outside hitter Bradie Medina, 5-4 junior back-row player Lorna Weides and 5-8 sophomore right-side hitter Avery Hurlbert.