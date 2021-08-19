2-a-Days: Gibbon football team hoping to build on last year's wins

GIBBON — The Gibbon football team was left wanting more last year.

The Buffaloes won four games, lost two and saw three others get erased from the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoping to build on last year’s success on the field, Gibbon will turn to an experienced offensive line to lead the way for an inexperienced backfield.

Back on the line are Dylan Davis (6-5, 180), Chance Yockey (6-0, 170), Daniel Yepez (6-2, 276), Javier Hernanez (5-6, 210) and Roman Kolbet (6-3). All are seniors except for Kolbert, who is a junior.

Davis was an All-Hub Territory defensive line selection last year while Yockey earned All-Hub Territory accolades at linebacker.

Tight end Jacob Kucera (6-2, 190, Sr.) also returns along with backup lineman Brady Samuelson.

At the end spots, Carlos Tomayo (5-8, 140, Sr.), Jace Bombeck (5-9, 140, Sr.) and Konner Hyde (6-4, 190, Sr.) return.

In the backfield, Gibbon will have to replace quarterback Matthew Weisman and Shrine Bowl running back Sean Hampton.

Braxton Smith (6-4, 180, Sr.) is the likely heir-apparent at quarterback. He filled in when Weisman was injured last year.