2-a-Days: Elm Creek football team goes to work under new coach

The Buffaloes should have great senior leadership from Trampe, Spotanski and Gillming.

Erickson earned first-team All-Hub Territory honors as a punter but spends most of his time at linebacker where Rohde believes he’s one of the best in the state.

“(He) tackles well and has great instincts (and) he’s going to have increased production on the offensive side of the ball,” Rohde said.

Volleyball

Elm Creek volleyball coach Brandi McCarter sets high goals for her team — conference titles, district titles and state tournament berths.

The problem is, the Buffs have bumped into some heavy hitters who have kept them from achieving those goals.

“I know many of the schools who were strong in our area/district last year lost some impactful players for their teams,” said McCarter, who has seen her team’s seasons end in the subdistrict tournament despite back-to-back 19-win seasons and a 21-win season the year before that.

The Fort Kearny Conference has been a tough nut to crack with Pleasanton winning year after year.