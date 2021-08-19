2-a-Days: Elm Creek football team goes to work under new coach

ELM CREEK — It’s a new era for Elm Creek football.
After nine years as the Buffaloes’ football coach, Jayce Deuland has moved on to take the reigns at Cozad.
Taking his place this year is Josh Rohde, no stranger to the Buffaloes or the Fort Kearny Conference. Rohde, who graduated from S-E-M, coached the Mustangs last year, leading them to the state six-man playoffs.
Rohde has been greeted by a team that went 9-2 last year and returns four starters on offense and three on defense.
“The key is going to be how we all gel together ... with a lot of new starters, a new head coach, and a new system,” Rohde said. “I’m really excited about the potential of this squad.”
Back are running back/linebacker Carter Erickson, a 6-2, 180-pound junior; quarterback/defensive back Beau Knapp, a 5-11, 170-pound junior; lineman Dylan Carr, a 6-foot, 250-pound junior; lineman Brady Spotanski, a 5-8, 160-pound senior; and offensive lineman Gabe Trampe, a 5-8, 185-pound senior.
Other lettermen on the squad are senior Nate Gillming (5-7, 145), junior Shay Hubbard (6-0, 175), sophomore Kadyn Schmidt (6-2, 150) and sophomore Isaiah Quintana (5-8, 135).
Rohde said one team strength will be the “great core of returning starters coming back led by Carter Erickson, Beau Knapp and Dylan Carr. I believe all three have all-state potential.”
The Buffaloes should have great senior leadership from Trampe, Spotanski and Gillming.
Erickson earned first-team All-Hub Territory honors as a punter but spends most of his time at linebacker where Rohde believes he’s one of the best in the state.
“(He) tackles well and has great instincts (and) he’s going to have increased production on the offensive side of the ball,” Rohde said.
Volleyball
Elm Creek volleyball coach Brandi McCarter sets high goals for her team — conference titles, district titles and state tournament berths.
The problem is, the Buffs have bumped into some heavy hitters who have kept them from achieving those goals.
“I know many of the schools who were strong in our area/district last year lost some impactful players for their teams,” said McCarter, who has seen her team’s seasons end in the subdistrict tournament despite back-to-back 19-win seasons and a 21-win season the year before that.
The Fort Kearny Conference has been a tough nut to crack with Pleasanton winning year after year.
“The FKC always puts together some good volleyball, so it will be another fun season. This year the majority of us will be starting with some fresh players who haven’t seen much court time, so I think it could be anybody’s season,” McCarter said.
Elm Creek lost its share of talented players off last year’s 19-9 team that finished ranked 10th in the state in Class C2, including All-FKC first-team pick Whitney Brown and second-team selection Maci McCarter.
“We return an overall inexperienced squad. We have two players returning that have seen a large amount of varsity court time and will definitely have to step into a leadership role very quickly,” coach Brandi McCarter said.
Back to carry the leadership role are 5-10 senior middle hitter Avery Sindt and 5-6 senior setter/defensive specialist Skylar Gronewold.
Other letter winners are junior Denise Hunt and sophomore Adysen McCarter.
Still, coach McCarter has high hopes.
“I absolutely look for us to be a contender for the top four again. We are returning a couple of experienced, valuable players who gained a great deal of playing experience the past two seasons,” she said.
When they get to the postseason, the Buffs will have a new path to take as they have been reclassified into Class D1 this year.