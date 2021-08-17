2-a-Days: Bertrand has the size up front to push people around

BERTRAND — When told to go big or go home, the Bertrand Vikings opted to go big.
The Vikings can fill the trenches with a pair of 300 pounders — senior defensive lineman Bryce Philips and senior center William Deoss. Philips earned second-team all-district honors last year while Deoss is a two-year starter.
“We have a lot of big and experienced offensive linemen. We hope to be able to run the ball effectively and stop the run,” said coach Steve Colfack who is in his eighth year as Bertrand’s head coach.
Other starters back from last year’s 3-5 team are 6-1, 220-pound senior end/defensive lineman Jarett Bieker; 5-8, 250-pound senior guard Anthony Bojorquez; 5-6, 155-pound senior split end Jonah Nelson; 5-11, 150-pound junior defensive back Owen Kaps and 6-0, 200-pound junior defensive lineman Adan Gonzalez.
Nelson was a second-team all-district.
Other returning lettermen are 5-9, 155-pound senior back Owen Brown; 6-3, 185-pound end Joe Pelton; 5-11, 165-pound end/linebacker Landon Way; 5-9, 155-pound sophomore back Gabe Bojorquez; 5-11, 145-pound end/defensive back Aiden Kidder.
“We had many players that have played a lot of ball the last few years,” Colfack said. “I think we have good depth with good size and speed. Hopefully that translates to a good season.”
Volleyball
This is an odd-numbered year, so the Bertrand Vikings can start packing for the state volleyball tournament.
The Vikings haven’t missed qualifying for state in odd numbered years since 2009, but they’ll need more than random coincidences to get back to the state tournament.
“Although we will be returning three strong players and all-conference selections from last year, we will have to replace many positions with inexperienced players,” coach Lisa Mason said. “Our success will be dependent upon how these young players are able to develop during the season.”
The three returning All-Republican Plains Activity Conference players returning from last year’s 22-4 team are 5-9 senior hitter Johanna Ford, 5-4 senior setter/libero Jordan Hilmer and 5-7 junior outside hitter Sadie Maloley.
Ford was a first-team All-RPAC pick who delivered 242 kills during her junior season. Hilmer and Maloley were second-team All-RPAC picks who had 378 digs and 207 kills, respectively.
They led Bertrand to a runner-up finish in the RPAC tournament and almost got the team to the state tournament before Nebraska Christian ended the run in the district final.
Graduation losses have left Mason (491-282), who is in her 31st year as head coach of the Vikings, scrambling to fill the other positions as only one other returning letter winner, 5-11 sophomore middle hitter Bethany Pelton, returns.