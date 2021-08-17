2-a-Days: Bertrand has the size up front to push people around

Volleyball

This is an odd-numbered year, so the Bertrand Vikings can start packing for the state volleyball tournament.

The Vikings haven’t missed qualifying for state in odd numbered years since 2009, but they’ll need more than random coincidences to get back to the state tournament.

“Although we will be returning three strong players and all-conference selections from last year, we will have to replace many positions with inexperienced players,” coach Lisa Mason said. “Our success will be dependent upon how these young players are able to develop during the season.”

The three returning All-Republican Plains Activity Conference players returning from last year’s 22-4 team are 5-9 senior hitter Johanna Ford, 5-4 senior setter/libero Jordan Hilmer and 5-7 junior outside hitter Sadie Maloley.

Ford was a first-team All-RPAC pick who delivered 242 kills during her junior season. Hilmer and Maloley were second-team All-RPAC picks who had 378 digs and 207 kills, respectively.

They led Bertrand to a runner-up finish in the RPAC tournament and almost got the team to the state tournament before Nebraska Christian ended the run in the district final.

Graduation losses have left Mason (491-282), who is in her 31st year as head coach of the Vikings, scrambling to fill the other positions as only one other returning letter winner, 5-11 sophomore middle hitter Bethany Pelton, returns.