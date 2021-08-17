2-a-Days: Axtell girls poised to make run at FKC title

AXTELL — It’s the dawn of a new age in Fort Kearny Conference girls athletics and the Axtell girls enter the season with a new shot of optimism.
“Our conference lost a lot of strong seniors in 2020, so the race will be wide open,” said Axtell volleyball coach Brad Nelson, who is entering his 29th year as head coach.
The Wildcats finished third in the league’s regular-season standings last year, going 18-7, and return four starters: senior outside hitter Jesse Bertrand, senior middle hitter Reagan Nordhausen, junior middle hitter Lexie Eckhoff and junior setter Audrey Nelson.
Eckhoff scored 263 points last year (195 kills, 27 ace serves, 41 blocks), while Bertrand had 116 kills and 24 ace serves.
Nordhausen added 92 kills and 32 blocks while Nelson had 496 assists and 36 ace serves.
Other returning letter winners are senior right-side hitter Ryleigh Wells, junior outside hitter Kassie Halvorsen, junior libero Angie Snell, sophomore outside hitter Emma Callan and sophomore setter Ellie Johnson.
“We will be a young team with only three seniors on the roster. Our young players have a lot of varsity experience and will contribute right away,” Brad Nelson said. “Our team depth will be very good and should grow as the season progresses.
“We will need to develop our ball handling and passing, but that should come along as our reps increase.”
Football
Experienced players who have enjoyed success in other sports give the Axtell football team reason to believe they will improve on last year’s 3-6 record.
The experience fills key spots throughout the lineup.
Brennan Runge, a 5-11, 190-pound senior, is back at quarterback.
Calvin Johnson, a 5-11, 180-pound senior, and Quinn Bertrand, a 5-11, 155-pound senior, return to man the end positions.
The interior line return’s juniors Ashton Hawkins (6-0, 210) and Brock LeClair (6-0, 220).
And Taaron LaVicky, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore is back at fullback.
Johnson was a first-team All-Hub Territory defensive back last season.
Other returning lettermen are 6-2, 175-pound junior end Tyler Stoddard, 6-1, 210-pound sophomore offensive lineman Brent Senff, and 5-9, 125-pound wide receiver Carson Lindau.
The biggest missing piece for the Wildcats is second-team Hub Territory running back Aaron Skaggs, who graduated.