2-a-Days: Axtell girls poised to make run at FKC title

AXTELL — It’s the dawn of a new age in Fort Kearny Conference girls athletics and the Axtell girls enter the season with a new shot of optimism.

“Our conference lost a lot of strong seniors in 2020, so the race will be wide open,” said Axtell volleyball coach Brad Nelson, who is entering his 29th year as head coach.

The Wildcats finished third in the league’s regular-season standings last year, going 18-7, and return four starters: senior outside hitter Jesse Bertrand, senior middle hitter Reagan Nordhausen, junior middle hitter Lexie Eckhoff and junior setter Audrey Nelson.

Eckhoff scored 263 points last year (195 kills, 27 ace serves, 41 blocks), while Bertrand had 116 kills and 24 ace serves.

Nordhausen added 92 kills and 32 blocks while Nelson had 496 assists and 36 ace serves.

Other returning letter winners are senior right-side hitter Ryleigh Wells, junior outside hitter Kassie Halvorsen, junior libero Angie Snell, sophomore outside hitter Emma Callan and sophomore setter Ellie Johnson.