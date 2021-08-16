2-a-Days: Ansley/Litchfield volleyball, football counting on load of returning starters

ANSLEY — The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans see opportunities to improve: on the volleyball court and the football field.
“I am excited for the upcoming season. We have a lot of experience returning and I am excited to see their skills but also their knowledge in games,” Spartans volleyball coach Jamee Smith said.
Smith is going into her third year as head coach and she returns six starters from last year’s 13-15 team who have a combined 11 years as starters under their belts.
Senior Carli Bailey, an all-around standout athlete, tops the list of returning starters. The 5-foot-8 middle hitter was third-team All-Fort Kearny Conference last year and goes into her fourth year as a starter.
“She not only has tremendous athletic ability but she is a very smart player. I’m excited to try some new things with her,” Smith said.
Players entering their third season as starters are 5-7 senior outside hitter Audrey Hogg, 5-5 junior setter/right-side hitter Katherine Paitz and 5-8 junior middle hitter Kaylee Rohde.
“Katherine is a smart setter and I think Kaylee’s experience and power will set in and make for some good plays,” Smith said.
Peyton Henry, a 5-7 senior right side/libero and Mariah Brott, a 5-7 junior outside hitter, were starters last year.
In addition, Smith said, “We have some exciting younger players entering that could see varsity playing time.”
Football
Six returning starters spark the excitement for the Ansley/Litchfield football team as well.
The Spartans went 6-4 last year, losing to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the second round of the playoffs.
“With all of our experience returning we are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs,” coach Kurt Kulhanek said.
Second-team All-Hub Territory linebacker Kolby Larson, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior, returns to anchor the defense while 6-1, 180-pound junior quarterback Leyton Rohde, also a second-team All-Hub Territory pick, leads the offense.
Larson averaged nine tackles per game last year while Rohde passed for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rohde also ran for 10 touchdowns.
Other returning starters are 6-0, 175-pound running back Cooper Slingsby, 6-0, 190-pound senior linebacker Kolby Larson, 5-10, 175-pound senior linebacker Sam Loy, 6-2, 170-pound tight end/linebacker Caden Holm and 234-pound junior lineman Karter Moore.
Slingsby ran for 11 touchdowns last season.