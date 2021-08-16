2-a-Days: Ansley/Litchfield volleyball, football counting on load of returning starters

ANSLEY — The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans see opportunities to improve: on the volleyball court and the football field.

“I am excited for the upcoming season. We have a lot of experience returning and I am excited to see their skills but also their knowledge in games,” Spartans volleyball coach Jamee Smith said.

Smith is going into her third year as head coach and she returns six starters from last year’s 13-15 team who have a combined 11 years as starters under their belts.

Senior Carli Bailey, an all-around standout athlete, tops the list of returning starters. The 5-foot-8 middle hitter was third-team All-Fort Kearny Conference last year and goes into her fourth year as a starter.

“She not only has tremendous athletic ability but she is a very smart player. I’m excited to try some new things with her,” Smith said.

Players entering their third season as starters are 5-7 senior outside hitter Audrey Hogg, 5-5 junior setter/right-side hitter Katherine Paitz and 5-8 junior middle hitter Kaylee Rohde.

“Katherine is a smart setter and I think Kaylee’s experience and power will set in and make for some good plays,” Smith said.