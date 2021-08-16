2-a-days: Amherst girls coming off first state tourney run since 2005

AMHERST — This Amherst Broncos volleyball team has waited for this season for some time.

The Broncos enjoyed a 20-win season in 2020 and made their first trip to the state tournament since 2005.

They will be challenged by a move from Class D1 to Class C2 and the graduation of first-team All-Fort Kearny Conference attacker Jaelyn Potts, but the firepower is there to build a successful season.

Second-team All-FKC pick Tenley Hadwiger leads the way. A 5-10 senior middle blocker, she scored 263 kills and 46 blocks last year.

Middle blocker Hannah Adam, who is 5-10, is the another senior starter while 5-8 junior setter Kayten Hagan also returns.

Three sophomores, who started as freshmen are 5-9 outside hitter Hannah Herrick and back-row players Josie Tesmer and Josie Loshonkohl.

Others who earned letters as freshmen last year were 5-11 right-side hitter Breanna Bosshamer, 5-8 right-side hitter Payton Cast, 5-9 outside hitter-setter Saryn Pickens, 5-7 outside hitter Grace John and 5-10 right side/middle blocker Destiny Bartels.

Football

The Amherst football team has some of the big pieces returning from last year’s 5-4 team.