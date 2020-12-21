Ansley/Litchfield boys, S-E-M girls win pre-holiday tourney

Highlights from Saturday’s Hub Territory basketball games were compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches:

BOYS

-- Tanner Thomsen scored 16 points and freshman Tayje Hadwiger 12 as Amherst improved to 5-0 with a 44-29 win over Sandy Creek at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic in Hastings. Micah Biltoft, who had a 30-point game earlier in the week, led 1-3 Sandy Creek with nine.

-- Five Pleasanton players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 84-54. Blake Wilson led a balanced attack with 16 points. Treven Wendt and Tyce Westland scored 15 each, Carter Klein netted 12 and Kobe Martenson chipped in 11. The Falcons’ Gavin Sheen poured in a game-high 28 points and Harvey Beck had 10.

--Shelton improved to 4-2 with a 43-34 win over Bertrand. Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Arik Ackerman and Jarret Bieker scored 11 each for the Vikings (3-3).

-- Ansley/Litchfield won the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament by defeating S-E-M 56-47. Tycen Bailey led four Spartans in double figures with 14 points. Caden Holm contributed 13, Calvin Finley 12 and Jeff Cunningham 10. Carson Rohde led the Mustangs with 16 points and Creyton Line added 11.