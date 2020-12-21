Ansley/Litchfield boys, S-E-M girls win pre-holiday tourney

Highlights from Saturday’s Hub Territory basketball games were compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches:
BOYS
-- Tanner Thomsen scored 16 points and freshman Tayje Hadwiger 12 as Amherst improved to 5-0 with a 44-29 win over Sandy Creek at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic in Hastings. Micah Biltoft, who had a 30-point game earlier in the week, led 1-3 Sandy Creek with nine.
-- Five Pleasanton players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 84-54. Blake Wilson led a balanced attack with 16 points. Treven Wendt and Tyce Westland scored 15 each, Carter Klein netted 12 and Kobe Martenson chipped in 11. The Falcons’ Gavin Sheen poured in a game-high 28 points and Harvey Beck had 10.
--Shelton improved to 4-2 with a 43-34 win over Bertrand. Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Arik Ackerman and Jarret Bieker scored 11 each for the Vikings (3-3).
-- Ansley/Litchfield won the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament by defeating S-E-M 56-47. Tycen Bailey led four Spartans in double figures with 14 points. Caden Holm contributed 13, Calvin Finley 12 and Jeff Cunningham 10. Carson Rohde led the Mustangs with 16 points and Creyton Line added 11.
-- Mark Arp put 20 points on the board and Josh Hegwood added 13 as McCook beat Holdrege 67-43. Jackson Hinrichs led the Dusters with 18 points. Kaden Broeker added 11.
-- Quinn Johnson made 17 of 34 shots, including 6 of 16 3-pointers, to finish with 42 points in Loomis’ 81-36 win over Brady. Shay Swanson chipped in 12.
GIRLS
-- Ten Pleasanton players scored as the Bulldogs rolled to a 70-26 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Chelsea Fisher led Pleasanton with 17 points. Kaci Pierce and Katy Lindner added 13 each, and Natalie Siegel netted 10. Brooke Quadhamer led the Falcons with 12 points.
-- A big first half lifted Wood River over Gibbon 62-26. Boston Boucher led the Eagles with 21 points. Yahyda Castaneda had nine for the Buffs.
-- S-E-M slipped by Ansley/Litchfield 39-32 to win the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament. Audrey Reiter led the Mustangs with 12 points. Abbie Rohde and Mikah O’Neill scored 10 each.
