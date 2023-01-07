Amherst's comeback falls short against St. Mary's

KEARNEY – Amherst was down 22-5 early, came back to take a second-half lead, but ended up short in its 52-37 loss to St. Mary's at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday in Kearney.

Amherst went up 5-2 in the game's opening stretch, with all five points coming from Erin Murphy. The Cardinals then ran off on a 20-0 run.

"There were some loose balls, some second chances and they just got a little momentum," Amherst coach Brandon Rohr said. "We just couldn't get settled in there early."

Then, the tables turned again as Amherst clawed its way to a 15-3 run by the end of the half, ending the first part of the game down 25-20.

"Really proud of the effort getting back," Rohr said. "We started to be aggressive, shoot the ball and trust our training. We got into the gaps on defense and forced tough shots."

Hannah Herrick and Grace John led the offensive charge back, with Josie Loshonkohl being a big help in the early second quarter.

"John's a kid who I don't think has made a three in the past two games and I'm proud of how hard she played and how well she shot the ball," Rohr said. "The more we can be aggressive when Herrick gets the attention, the better we'll be."

John made the 3-pointer to give Amherst a 33-32 lead in the late third quarter, but the lead did not last long.

The Broncos hung in there, keeping the game at 40-37 after another John 3-pointer. Then, St. Mary's put the game out of reach with a 10-0 fourth quarter run.

"I thought we just ran out of gas," Rohr said. "(Alissa Brabec) hit some big shots at the end which happens."

Brabec led the Cardinals in scoring with 13, with three other players reaching double figures.

Despite the loss, Rohr was encouraged with the fight his team showed at the end of three games in three days.

"People getting so wrapped up in points in all that stuff but the biggest thing is to make sure your team is getting better," Rohr said. "When it matters most we put ourselves to be a good team and I think we're better today for what we've experienced."