Amherst wrestlers roll at own invitational

AMHERST — Amherst repeated as the Amherst Invitational wrestling champion, coring 199 points to win the 20-team tournament.

Cambridge finished second with 143.5 points.

For the Broncos, Easton Malleck (16-5) won the 120-pound championship and Wyatt Anderson (18-5) won the 220-pound division.

Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda improved to 16-0, defeating defending state champion Braxton Hammond 10-4. Hammond defeated Sauceda in last year's state tournament semifinals, which was Sauceda's only loss of the season.

The only other champion from the Hub Territory was Gibbon's Roman Kolbet, who claimed the 182-pound championship. It was Kolbet's first action of the year.

Bearcats dominate Gator Inv.

LINCOLN — Kearney High rolled to an easy victory at the Gator Invitational Friday at Lincoln North Star.

The Bearcats crowned five champions on the way to scoring 217 points. Elkhorn South was a distant second in the nine-team meet, scoring 131 points.

For the Bearcats, Jack Sponenburgh (20-5) won the 106-pound champions, Tavean Miller (15-9) ruled at 113 pounds, Kaedun Goodman (14-13) cruised to the title at 132 pounds, Sam Nachtigal (3-0) won at 152 and Ethan Kowalek (15-10) prevailed at 160.

It was Nachtigal's first action of the season.

Goodman scored three pin victories and a technical fall while Spongenburgh won with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision.

KHS 'Gold' second at Franklin

FRANKLIN — The Kearney High junior varsity 'Gold' team finished second at the 19-team Franklin Invitational, behind Thayer Central.

Kearney scored 180 points to Thayer Central's 218.5. FOr the Bearcats, Dominic Molina (9-2) won the 106-pound division and Braxton Robinson (15-1) won the 113-pound gold medal.

Axtell also had two champions — Taaron Lavicky (29-1) at 160 pounds and Ashton Hawkins (22-6) at 220 pounds.

Stars Luther fourth at Columbus

COLUMBUS — Kearney Catholic's Sam Luther placed fourth at the Norm Manstedt Invitational in Columbus. Luther (16-4) win his first six matches to get to the semifinals.

The Stars finished 18th in the team race.

Minden third at Central City

CENTRAL CITY — Minden finished third at Central City Invitational won by Northwest with Raymond Central second.

For Minden, Orrin Kuehn improved to 17-1, winning the championship at 138 pounds.