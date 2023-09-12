SUMNER— Amherst stayed unbeaten, surviving a testy third set against S-E-M, earning a road sweep for the team's tenth win.

The Broncos took 25-17 and 25-21 victories in the first two sets, and looked to do the same in the third, leading 24-18.

Then, the Mustangs rattled off six straight points, when surrendering one would have lost the game.

That knotted things up at 24, then a Hannah Herrick kill gave match point back to Amherst, which it finished off.

"That's something we need to work on, sometimes we get too caught up in the emotion of the game and forget to execute our skill set," Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said. "I think it was senior leadership that got us through that,"

The seniors lead the squad for Amherst, with Herrick's 18 kills being a driving force of the offense. Herrick also had four aces and 20 digs in the game.

Saryn Prickett, who Fader calls the team's "quarterback" had 16 assists, with Grace John closely behind with 13.

Josie Tesmer played her role in the back row, being the right position to deliver passes for second touches, with 25 serve receptions.

With effective blocking, strategic serving and focused defense, Amherst was able to control the game despite some unforced errors.

"They realized they can control the game, having them understand some of the things we do in practice to help with that, they're going to be more focused now," Fader said. "They let Sumner back in a couple sets and gave up some big leads, but were able to maintain composure,"

For S-E-M, the loss was a wake up call for the team to up its mental toughness and build on what happened in the third set.

"They just wanted to win so badly, that in the third set they had nothing to lose and relaxed and just played," S-E-M head coach Tammy Kenton said. "They have to learn how to push through when they make a mistake, though Amherst played flawless. I've never seen them play that well, we just have to get better,"

Kenton noted her team's hustle as a positives, but the inability to stop the Amherst runs and committing unforced errors doomed the Mustangs.

The team will also study Amherst's ball placement and serving strategy, hoping to emulate the execution shown by the Broncos, to hopefully flip future results to wins.

Amherst defeated S-E-M thrice last year, with S-E-M hoping to get one back on its conference rival.

The crowd was involved on both ends, with the local foes embracing the competition.

"They know all these Sumner kids, they're related to half of them, so there's always that friendly thing going on there," Fader said.

"Both towns have alumni that grew up here and played against each other years and years ago," Kenton said. "That rivalry continues, there's a lot of emotion as well,"

Amherst and S-E-M will both be at tournaments this weekend, with Amherst at the Ord tournament and S-E-M in North Platte.